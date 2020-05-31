Tamar Braxton asks for help from former President Barack Obama

Tamar Braxton is asking for the help of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, amid the massive tragedies that are taking place in the United States. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

One of Tamar's fans said: "Obama should address the nation since we don't have a president."

Someone else had this message to share: amos We went through 8 deaths with Obama. What are you going to do … "and another follower published this:" He signed the blue alert law that Obama was not for us. "

One commenter said, "It really doesn't do much for me as a black person living in the United States. I'm just saying that," and another fan posted this: "It really left us in the ghetto." I'm still waiting on the Simpsons situation though. "

Another follower wrote: "No, I want to believe that things would have been different if he were in office, but unfortunately … they would not be."

Someone else said, "Chile, I'm outside with the light on, my hand on my hip and the other on my BROW!" Michelle too! "And another follower posted this:"

Another follower said: ‘Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Philando Castile took place under his administration. I don't think he's the savior we need. We need Lord No Obama. As black people, we give him too much credit. "

Tamar and her boyfriend David Adefeso have a new series on YouTube called "Quarantine and Coupled,quot; and the latest edition was dedicated to the recent tragedy involving George Floyd.

‘‘ With this week's presentation of the graphic video of the hate crime murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and the horrible death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Tamar and I decided to have a special edition of Couples & Quarantine. With special guests, we explore the origins of white supremacy and uniformed killings of unarmed black men in America today, "David wrote in his post.

Fans appreciated his gesture.



