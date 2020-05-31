Taiwan court overrides law criminalizing adultery

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's constitutional court on Friday reversed an 85-year-old law that made adultery a crime punishable by up to one year in prison, a decision hailed by activists as a major step forward for women's rights in the island.
The law is a "violation of a person's sexual autonomy,quot; and a "serious invasion of personal privacy," Supreme Court President Hsu Tzong-li said during a press conference in which he announced the ruling. While adultery may violate the marriage promise, he added, it does not necessarily harm the public interest.
With the ruling, Taiwan has become the last place in Asia to decriminalize marital infidelity. South Korea in 2015 and India in 2018, and one of the last non-Muslim places in the world to get it out of criminal books. Some US states USA They still have criminal adultery laws, although they generally don't apply.
While Taiwan law does not distinguish between genders, activists say it has been used disproportionately against women: They have been 20 percent more likely than men to be convicted of the charge, according to the International Commission of Jurists, a group of human rights.
Activists said the law was also used perversely at times, to pressure sexual assault victims to press charges. Doing so could open a victim to adultery charges, which were much easier to prove in court than sexual assault, they said.
"On the surface, it seems like a gender-neutral law, but in practice it was very unfair to women," said Lin Shiou-yi, director of the research and development working group of the Awakening Foundation, a local feminist organization.
Few of those found guilty went to jail, but all were left with a criminal record and many paid fines of around $ 3,000. From 2016 to 2019, more than 1,000 people were found guilty of adultery in Taiwan.
The evidence necessary to prove adultery in court had spawned a craft industry of private investigators hired by husbands and wives suspected of spying on their spouses.
"State interference in marriages of people actually has a negative impact on marriage," Lin Hui-huang, secretary-general of the Ministry of Justice, said after the ruling on Friday.
Local conservative groups criticized the court's ruling. Tseng Hsien-ying, president of the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation, called it "scandalous,quot; in a Facebook post.
"The constitutional court is prioritizing sexual freedom over marriage and the family," the post said. "If you want sexual freedom and individual rights, don't get married. If you get married, then you must keep the promise of marriage and be loyal."
Taiwanese society has been hit by mourning conservative and liberal forces in recent years: just over a year ago, lawmakers in Taiwan voted to legalize same-sex marriage, the first for Asia.
But although public support for Taiwan's adultery law has waned, it has remained strong. A government survey conducted in 2013 showed that 82 percent of Taiwanese supported the law. A more recent 2017 poll by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found that 69 percent of adults wanted to keep it on the books.
The court last confirmed the law in 2002.
Women's rights activists said abolishing the law did not amount to an approval of adultery.
"We hope that by eliminating criminal punishment and bringing marriage back into the realm of civil law, people can learn healthier ways to deal with emotional loss and marital relationships," said Chen Wen-wei, board member of the Foundation. Awakening. statement.