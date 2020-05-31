Taiwan court overrides law criminalizing adultery

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's constitutional court on Friday reversed an 85-year-old law that made adultery a crime punishable by up to one year in prison, a decision hailed by activists as a major step forward for women's rights in the island.

The law is a "violation of a person's sexual autonomy,quot; and a "serious invasion of personal privacy," Supreme Court President Hsu Tzong-li said during a press conference in which he announced the ruling. While adultery may violate the marriage promise, he added, it does not necessarily harm the public interest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here