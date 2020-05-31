Taapsee Pannu expresses her grief at losing her paternal grandmother.

The year has affected everyone in the first five months. While the pandemic has stopped everyone's lives, B-town also lost two of Irrfan Khan and Rishi's Kapoor's biggest and best gems last month. Now we hear that Taapsee Pannu is facing personal loss when his paternal grandmother passed away.

Taapsee has said over and over in her interviews that, despite being an actress and entering the world of glamor, she is a simple girl who loves spending time with her family. Taapsee was close to her grandmother and it will surely be a difficult time for her to deal with the loss. She turned to her social media and expressed her pain. He posted a photo with the caption: "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will remain forever … Biji."

Our deepest condolences to the actress and that she muster extreme strength and courage to fill this void.