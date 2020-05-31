Suicide Squad director David Ayer reveals his cut was too "dark,quot; for the studio

A new tweet from David Ayer, the film's director, Suicide Squad He revealed that the studios actually made him change the film because it was "too dark."

Currently, the "Snyder Cut,quot; of League of Justice It will be out the following year, and now, fans are also asking for the director's cut of other hit movies, including Suicide Squad.

Movie Web reported today that David Ayer Suicide Squad It was another example of a movie that was dramatically cut to meet the demands of the studio. Online fans have been persistently asking for director cuts from other movies, and David Ayer, himself, has been out of the discussion on social media.

When a fan posted two photos of the Joker on Twitter, one from the theatrical cut and the other from the director's cut, Ayer explained that there were definitely some differences between the two versions of the movie, especially regarding Joker.

According to Yesterday on his Twitter account, the film was re-recorded because the tone was "too dark,quot;. The director explained that he was very inspired by director Christopher Nolan, and there were even some cool scenes between Joker and Harley.

Yesterday he says that Joker was "scary,quot; and that Margot Robbie's character, Harley, was "complex." Before the movie came to be, Suicide Squad was described by people online and mainstream media as the next The dark knight.

This was re-recorded because the tone was "too dark,quot;. My first act was a normally constructed movie. I was inspired by Nolan. There were real scenes with an amazing performance between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

It was supposed to be a groundbreaking movie, but it turns out it wasn't. Yesterday says that much of the disappointment had to do with the executives of the studios who played with the narrative, the plot and its tonality.

Of course, jester It came out just a couple of years later and it was just as dark. Suicide Squad Yesterday he explained, it was created using the same hue and spirit. Reportedly, Suicide Squad It was supposed to fit a theme similar to other films in the Warner Brothers DCEU.

James Gunn is reportedly dating his own version of Suicide Squad and has publicly supported the launch of Ayer’s Cut.



