Suga's tag removes cult leader Jim Jones' speech from Mixtape after backlash

Big Hit Entertainment bosses claim they are unaware of Jim Jones' identity and apologize for testing cult leader's speech for the new BTS member mixtape.

BTS managers apologized to fans after failing to prevent Jonestown Massacre's controversial cult leader Jim Jones from becoming a member of the gang. SugaThe new song, "What Do You Think?".

The song appears on the rapper. Agust D mixtape, "D-2," which peaked on the iTunes charts after its release earlier this month, and officials at Big Hit Entertainment have now released a statement insisting they were unaware of the source of the sample and its implications.

Jones was responsible for the mass suicide of more than 900 people at the Venezuela People's Temple in 1978.

"The vocal sample of the speech in the introduction of the song & # 39; What Do You Think? & # 39; in the mixtape was selected without any special intention by the producer who worked on the track, who did not know the identity of the announcer and used the sample for the overall atmosphere of the song, "the statement read.

"After the speech sample was selected, the company followed our internal process and carried out procedures to review the appropriateness of the content. However, in both the selection and review processes, we made a mistake by not recognizing the inappropriateness of the content and include the sample in the song. "

"Big Hit Entertainment has processes to review its diverse content targeting a global audience for potential social, cultural, and historical issues. However, we are experiencing the reality that there are limits to understanding and responding correctly to every situation. In this case, we do not We were able to recognize the problem beforehand and showed a lack of understanding of the relevant historical and social issues. We apologize to those who felt uncomfortable or hurt by this. "

The sample has been removed and the track has been republished.

"The artist also feels ashamed and deeply responsible for a problem that has arisen in an area he did not consider," the statement continues. "Big Hit Entertainment will use this incident as a lesson to further their production process."