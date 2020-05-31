"Substantial,quot; Resources Sent Across Texas Due to Protest Violence, FBI Teams Also Helping – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday sent thousands more soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to cities across the state in response to a weekend of violent protests. He also said that the FBI has dispatched teams to assist state and local authorities.

The deployment of "substantial,quot; resources comes after large cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston saw protests that became chaotic on Friday and Saturday.

The governor had dispatched about 1,500 soldiers to these cities on Saturday, but decided that more was needed after more destruction, looting and arrests in the late hours of the night.

Abbott said he ordered thousands of more soldiers across the state and more than 1,000 National Guard soldiers to assist local and state police.

Abbott also said that the FBI had also dispatched tactical teams to help cities.

"Texans' First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected," said Abbott. "But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state, and those who break the law will be arrested and prosecuted."

On Sunday, the governor issued a state of disaster for all Texas counties. He said this allows federal agents to be designated as Texas peacekeepers.