Stores on the verge of reopening after COVID-19 closings hit hard by looting

– Several days and nights of unrest have deeply affected residents and small business owners in various local communities, including the Fairfax District.

"This is not the answer. This is not the answer, "said Ana Garrindo, who was moved by the destruction on Saturday night, after several hundred protesters gathered in the Fairfax district.

There, Hanz Botros, the owner of Smoke and Vape Depot, watched as a live security camera was powered from his store … helpless.

“They come, they loot, they finish everything in my store and they leave. So another group came and found nothing in my store, so they started breaking everything and destroying the glass. I don't see any reason for that. I didn't do anything to anyone, "he said.

Botros barely survived the closure for two months during the pandemic and is uninsured.

In downtown Los Angeles, the massive looting was equally visible. Juanita's coffee was broken with broken glass visible in daylight. Its owner, Nati Abarito, arrived on the scene to assess the damage.

"Everything is broken. People stole a lot of things from the other stores, it's crazy," he said. "We work hard for this, just to get them to do it, it's sad. I know they want justice, but this is not the right way to do it."

Natali Mishali, owner of a downtown smoke shop, was at a loss for words.

"I don't even know how to start cleaning this up," Mishali said. Mishali's store on 6th Street was raided just after 1 a.m. of Saturday.

"I am very angry. I am very angry. It is my life. I put everything here," he said, on the verge of tears. "I am in favor of defending human rights, I believe in that. I'm very passionate about that, but this is just an excuse to steal. "

It took the looters a few minutes to break the glass of their store and enter. Within a minute, security responded, but in those 60 seconds, almost everything was gone.

“They just treat our businesses like we are trash. As if we were nothing. As if we weren't human beings with feelings. "

Across the street, the Jewelry Plaza shared a similar fate: broken glass, empty shelves.

"They looted everything. They looted everything. They broke all the windows, they took all the merchandise, "said Bill Nabati, the owner of an electronics store." Life goes on, but I hope they stop this disaster and that no one else gets hurt. "

