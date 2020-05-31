State of disaster declared in Texas after nights of violent protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster after two nights of protests that became chaotic and violent across Texas.

Major cities like Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio saw riots when protesters condemned police brutality after the recent custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

On Sunday, Abbott issued a state of disaster for all counties in Texas due to protests that led to destruction and vandalism.

According to Abbott, the statement allows federal agents to be designated as Texas peacekeepers.

Abbott released a statement that said:

“All Texans and all Americans have the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights. However, violence against others and destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas of the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, maintain public safety, and protect ourselves from property damage or loss. By empowering additional federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers, we will help protect the safety of individuals while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard. "

This statement also comes a day after Abbott activated the Texas National Guard and sent at least 1,500 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to respond to these protests.