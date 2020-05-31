SpaceX Capsule docks successfully on the international space station – Up News Info

About 19 hours after it left Cape Canaveral in Florida, a SpaceX capsule carrying two NASA astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning.
The mission marks the first time that a private company has placed humans in space.
The capsule arrived 15 minutes ahead of schedule as astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley assumed manual control of the dock.
"It has been a true honor to be only a small part of this nine-year effort since the last time a United States spacecraft has docked with the International Space Station," Hurley told Mission Control.
If astronauts return to Earth safely, a world of possibilities will open up for commerce and even space tourism.
NASA and SpaceX, the company owned by eccentric businessman Elon Musk, teamed up for a successful launch Saturday of the company's Falcon 9 rocket.
The spacecraft took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 3:22 PM ET.
This demonstration mission marked the first US manned space flight. USA Since the end of 2011 of the NASA Space Shuttle program. The spacecraft is designed to eventually transport private passengers to orbit, the ISS or beyond.)