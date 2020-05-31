SpaceX astronaut dragon docks on the space station – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, after a historic takeoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk's company.

With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule stopped at the station and docked automatically, without assistance.

It was the first time that a private, privately owned spacecraft brought astronauts to the orbiting laboratory in its nearly 20 years. NASA considers this to be the initial volley in a business revolution that surrounds Earth and ultimately extends to the moon and Mars.

The docking happened just 19 hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off on Saturday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, the country's first astronaut launch to orbit from its homeland in nearly a decade.

Thousands of people got stuck on surrounding beaches, bridges, and towns to see how SpaceX became the first private company in the world to send astronauts into orbit, ending a nine-year launch drought for the POT.

A few hours before docking, the Dragon Riders reported that the pod was working wonderfully. Just in case, they put on their launch suits and pressurized helmets for the date again.

The three residents of the space station kept trained cameras in the incoming capsule for the benefit of flight controllers at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Glowing white in the sunlight, the Dragon was easily visible from a few miles away, with the nose cone open and exposing its docking hook, as well as flickering light. The capsule got bigger and bigger on NASA television live by closing the gap.

Hurley and Behnken took over the controls and piloted less than a couple of hundred yards (meters) as part of the test flight, before re-setting it for the final approach. Hurley said the capsule was handled "really well, very crisp."

SpaceX and NASA officials had delayed any celebration until after the docking on Sunday morning, and possibly not until the two astronauts returned to Earth sometime this summer.

NASA has yet to decide how long Hurley and Behnken will spend on the space station, between one and four months. While there, Dragon test pilots will join residents of a US station. USA And two Russians to conduct experiments and possibly spacewalks to install new station batteries.

In an early show and tell on Sunday, the astronauts took a quick tour of the Dragon's clean, gleaming interior, spacious enough for a capsule. They said the takeoff was quite uneven and dynamic, nothing the simulators could have imitated.

Behnken assured viewers that the accompanying blue sequined dinosaur, their young children's toy, named Tremor, was also in good shape. Tremor would join Earthy, a plush balloon delivered to the space station on last year's test flight of an unmanned Dragon. Behnken said that both toys would return to Earth with them at the end of the mission.

An old-style capsule spill is planned.

After takeoff, Musk told reporters that the capsule's return will be more dangerous in some respects than its launch. Still, getting the two astronauts to orbit safely and then the space station made everyone breathe big sighs of relief.

As always, Musk looked to the future.

"Hopefully this is the first step on a journey to a civilization on Mars," he said Saturday night.