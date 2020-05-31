Sink or swim: how Rick and Morty jumped on the shark

The Independent employs more than 100 journalists worldwide to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription.

A a couple of weeks ago, Rick and MortyStar and co-creator Justin Roiland proposed a new way to bring his successful cartoon to the masses. The proposal would reject both the traditional weekly broadcast model and Netflix-favored voguish all-season drops, keeping the series alive and important throughout the year. "We should drop one episode every month," he said. Slash Film. "Just make it a great event."

It's clearly something that takes advantage of Roiland's mind: what to do once the spark is gone. When Rick and Morty It debuted for the first time in 2013 on Adult Swim, the adult version of the American cartoon network, which undoubtedly had the feel of a television event. Interest had peaked in adult animations like The Simpsons, Family man and South Park; It was the right time for a new animated giant to emerge.

For a time, it seemed that Rick and Morty was that giant. Now things are not so clear. A litany of both external and self-inflicted problems, including a laborious production schedule, a sexual harassment scandal, and a growing reputation for having a particularly virulent online fan base, have caused Rick and MortyIt is the center of attention to attenuate.





Originally intended as a dark twist on Marty McFly / Doc Brown's dynamic Return to the future, Rick and Morty he followed the interdimensional adventures of the belching scientist Rick Sánchez and his gullible pubescent grandson Morty (both voiced by Roiland). The fact that it was co-created by CommunityDan Harmon imbued it with a great deal of credibility among fans of television comedy, and the mix of the high-concept sci-fi narrative series and sardonic humor felt fresh.

But the series undoubtedly no longer attracts the attention it once did. Tonight, Rick and Morty It will air the final episode of its fourth season on Adult Swim, aired in the UK four days later on E4. This latest stretch of episodes has been well-received by fans, its series of inventive and memorable premises seen as a welcome upgrade in the slightly unstable third season, suggesting that Rick and Morty it is as good as ever.

And yet, while fan theories and conversations abound on the Internet, Rick and Morty It is without the acclaim of the mainstream media or the critical attention it once received. Worse than that, it's no longer cool that you like it. Viewing figures for this season have been the lowest since the first season, with just one episode from the recent batch racking up more than 1.5 million American viewers (last season it regularly rose above 2.5 million).

The emergence of other recent animated series opening new paths for the medium has not helped Rick and MortyPosition of The main of these is BoJack Horseman, the Netflix-produced comedy that started in 2014 and ended its six-season run in January. BoJack It was a milestone in adult animation, giving its anthropomorphic characters three-dimensional personalities and cutting the pathos, never compromising their surreal and quick humor.

BoJackThe influence in between can be felt in the latest western animation, especially in the superlative series created by BoJackProduction students themselves, Tuca and Bertie and Undone. His legacy can even be felt in minor shows like Netflix's comedy Bill Burr F is for the family, which does not reach so subtly BoJackSeriousness or HBO Animals, who took advantage of a similar streak of animal-based humor.

Rick and MortyOn the other hand, it almost seems like it belongs to a different era. His worldview is one of abject nihilism: he imagines a universe of infinite possibilities and declares that all of them are meaningless. Rick, often described as "the smartest man in the universe," is an aspirational figure for many of the show's fans, but without compassion or self-awareness. His behavior, a dominant series of insults, humiliations and meta-comments, became inextricable from the voice of the program.

In the early 2000s, shows like Family man and South Park he enriched himself with callousness and irony, rejecting the sentimental bases of cartoons like The Simpsons. But it is no longer in the early 2000s. Rick and MortySarcastic and compassionate cynicism feels disconnected from where the medium is directed. The series has aged before time.

Failing to help is an unusually slow production schedule. Rick and Morty has produced fewer episodes in seven years than The Simpsons I did it in two. Animation is a long process and Rick and Morty never been working on a The Simpsons budget, but there's more to it than that: Dan Harmon explained that the two-year gap between seasons three and four has more to do with the writing side (as a result of "Chasing the tail", "perfectionism" or "thinking too much" , depending on how you perceive it).

Long delays between seasons have a side effect; When the first episode of the third season, "The Rickshank Rickdemption", was released as a surprise on April Fool’s Day 2017, the Rick and Morty The fan base lit up with excitement. But the episode only reached 680,000 viewers at its premiere, less than a quarter of the audience who would tune into episode two, which aired as part of a conventional weekly schedule. As a benchmark of Roiland's monthly "big event" idea, it seems to be a bad omen.

The release schedule for season four has been further disrupted, divided into two series of five episodes each. While this is a template adopted by several high profile series before, including Crazy men and Breaking Bad – it generally comes with a slightly higher order of episodes (for example, a 14-episode order spread over two batches of seven). As things stand, it appears that they are rationing their product, spreading its fruit as finely as possible.

Another indisputable factor in Rick and MortyStagnation is marketing. As Adult Swim parted ways with new episodes as sparingly as precious jewels, they have fallen Rick and Morty merchandise with all the abandonment of Henry Kissinger that bombards the Cambodia carpet. The market was saturated with related products, not only mugs and figures, but doormats, costumes, video games and sheets, among many other examples.

Perhaps the nadir came in the form of the 2017 "Szechuan sauce" fiasco, when a missing McDonalds sauce, originally a promotional link to the Disney movie. Mulan – Received extended thanks during "The Rickshank Rickdemption". In response, McDonalds announced they would return the coveted sauce bags for a limited time, only to have demand dramatically exceed expectations. The consequences were fun and brainless, as Szechuan fever wreaked havoc on McDonalds stores across the United States. Queues made up of incredible lengths, McDonalds workers were recorded receiving abuse from fans empty-handed, and Rick and Morty It was, for a short time, the wrong kind of laugh.

The incident did nothing to raise the reputation of the Rick and Morty fanbase, which has been tarnished in some corners through association with a particular type of emotionally stunted and intellectually unpleasant man. Rick and MortyThe writers became the target of online abuse by the fan base during the third season, and the new editorial staff were blamed for the perceived decline in quality. Harmon rejected the subset of the show's toxic fans, saying Weekly entertainment: "I hate these people".

However, it turned out that Dan Harmon was part of the problem himself. Her own story of workplace misconduct emerged in 2018 and involved sexual harassment. Community writer Megan Ganz. (Harmon apologized from his podcast. Harmontown, which Ganz herself considered "a master class on how to apologize").

As long as someone can handle a scandal well, Harmon has. But his apology is not the opportunity for a replacement, but quite the opposite. It was an insistence that his transgressions be taken seriously, that he himself be aware of their seriousness. Rick and MortyDespite the presence of several female writers on her staff, she has found that the smell of toxic masculinity is hard to beat.

Rick and Morty it will run for a long time; a 70-episode contract agreed before the start of series four has guaranteed it. But unless the show finds a way to get rid of its stigma and claim its place as a television event, it will end up turning into another cartoon in a multiverse filled with them.

Season 4 of "Rick and Morty" concludes Thursday, June 4 on E4 at 10 p.m.