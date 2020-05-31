Shocking events in Hollywood history that really happened

Elf, about a family who discovers that their home is haunted by angry ghosts, was a hit in 1982 and spawned two sequels. Sadly, several cast members, including two very young ones, died during the period of this trilogy.

Just five months after the first film's release, Dominique Dunne, 22, who played the family's teenage daughter, was tragically killed by an abusive boyfriend.

Then just a few months after the launch of Poltergeist IIJulian Beck, 60, who played Kane in the film, died. Her co-star in the film, Will Sampson, 53, died less than 18 months later.

Finally, after filming was completed on Poltergeist IIIHeather O'Rourke, 12, who played the family's youngest daughter Carol Anne, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest caused by an intestinal defect.

Due to these high-profile deaths, and the movies' focus on supernatural entities claiming to harm the living, the idea that the production was cursed spread everywhere in the 1980s, often embellished. For example, as Snopes points out, one version of the rumor claimed that Oliver Robbins, who played the other son in the family, also died. He, however, is still alive and working in the business.