Several Southern California cities issue curfews as George Floyd protests continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several cities in southern California have joined other cities across the country that have issued curfews as protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd. Anyone who is away from home could face a subpoena or arrest.

In addition, all Metro buses and trains have ended service until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

the Angels

A curfew went into effect throughout the city of Los Angeles on Saturday at 8 p.m. after four days of protests and riots.

"People in the city of Los Angeles are required to stay indoors tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, "Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.

Beverly Hills

The curfew also went into effect at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. for the city of Beverly Hills.

"I ask everyone to stay home," said Mayor Les Friedman. "Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of our city on Saturday to draw attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. While most of the protesters were peaceful and there were no injuries, there were multiple incidents of vandalism in the city. The safety of the Beverly Hills community remains our top priority at all times. "

The groups marched to Beverly Hills and looted several stores.

West hollywood

“The city of West Hollywood supports the right of people to peacefully assemble. Today's protests across the region have taken a turn and there is now a widespread risk to public safety, "the city of West Hollywood said in a statement.

Your curfew will be in effect every day from 8 p.m. Saturday at dawn until further notice.

Culver City

The City of Culver City announced a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at 5:30 a.m. Sunday "to protect public safety,quot;.

Pasadena

Pasadena stated that the curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday until further notice.

