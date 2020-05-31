See the host of Josh Gad Massive Zoom with the cast of The Lord of the Rings

It was a zoom to rule them all when Josh Gad gathered the cast of The Lord of the rings trilogy in his YouTube series Gathered apart.

In the latest version of his successful reunion show, the Frozen star organized a massive video chat with Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom Sir Ian McKellan, Peter Jackson and more. This episode of the series, which has raised money for various charities during the COVID-19 pandemic, is supporting the organization No Kid Hungry.

Gad, giddy to talk to the cast, gave The Lord of the rings franchise quite the introduction.

"In December 2001, this film and the trilogy to follow would bring with it a level of excitement and anticipation that had not been seen since the days of the Star Wars movies, "said Gad geeked.

"It was a trilogy that would make dominant words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards," he continued. "Of course, a place we'd all like to take refuge in right now, The Shire."

The massive gathering begins with only Gad and Astin, who recently participated in another Gathered apart with the cast of The Goonies, going on a quest to reunite the group.