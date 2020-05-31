See the host of Josh Gad Massive Zoom with the cast of The Lord of the Rings

It was a zoom to rule them all when Josh Gad gathered the cast of The Lord of the rings trilogy in his YouTube series Gathered apart.
In the latest version of his successful reunion show, the Frozen star organized a massive video chat with Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom Sir Ian McKellan, Peter Jackson and more. This episode of the series, which has raised money for various charities during the COVID-19 pandemic, is supporting the organization No Kid Hungry.
Gad, giddy to talk to the cast, gave The Lord of the rings franchise quite the introduction.
"In December 2001, this film and the trilogy to follow would bring with it a level of excitement and anticipation that had not been seen since the days of the Star Wars movies, "said Gad geeked.
"It was a trilogy that would make dominant words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards," he continued. "Of course, a place we'd all like to take refuge in right now, The Shire."
The massive gathering begins with only Gad and Astin, who recently participated in another Gathered apart with the cast of The Goonies, going on a quest to reunite the group.
"I was wondering what you would think about locating a certain group of friends, comrades, friends," Gad asked. "What's another word for that? Maybe, I don't know, a scholarship?"
"You have to be crazy, man, come on!" Astin replied.
"You fought an army of orcs multiple times," Gad said, reciting a series of Astin's character, The Adventures of Samwise Gamgee. "… ran away from Gollum, all to destroy the world's most powerful ring, how difficult can an f-king call to Elijah Wood be?"
In a matter of minutes, cast member after cast member populates the epic reunion, which you can see in its entirety above.
Perhaps the most epic arrival is when Ian McKellen comes in reciting a famous dialogue piece from his famous character, Gandalf, before telling a joke.
"I remember when we all said goodbye 30 years ago that we were going to have regular meetings," McKellen joked. "Have you been having these meetings without me?"
Moments later, when the actors shared their tattoos, the word "nine,quot; in Elvish, the 81-year-old knight caused another clamor as he pointed at his shoulder: "When I read this, the other way around, of course, spells Gucci."
This is the fourth installment of Gathered apart series, which has also brought together the cast of Splash – presenting Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, Eugene Levy, Ron Howard – and Return to the future – presenting Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.
In a recent interview with ME! News& # 39; Lilliana Vázquez on her new animated series Central ParkGad revealed the cast he would love to gather next.
"I would love to do Coming to america"Gad said."Eddie MurphyI would love for you to come and do Gathered apart! "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.