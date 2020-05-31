Santa Ana protesters launch bottles and fireworks at officers – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – About 400 protesters gathered in Santa Ana on Saturday night to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Some threw mortars, stones and bottles at the officers.

The demonstration started around 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street, according to authorities. Officers were at the protest site to monitor, but were not making arrests.

However, they removed protesters from the front steps of the Santa Ana Police Department on Boyd Way.

At 9 p.m., Orange County law enforcement had declared a "Checkmate Charlie Code," meaning law enforcement resources from all other O.C. Assistance is requested from the cities in Santa Ana.

Authorities said the protest organizers either did not have a permit or agreed to follow the demonstration rules, but the Santa Ana Police Department learned of the action in advance through social media.

No injuries have been reported.

