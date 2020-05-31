Roaming gangs of looters looting Emeryville stores along Bay Street – Up News Info San Francisco

EMERYVILLE (Up News Info SF) – Looters targeted various Emeryville retail stores along Bay Street on Saturday night, breaking into H,amp;M, Best Buy, Lane Bryant, BevMo! and GameStop stores and running away with merchandise.

Small groups were strolling through the retail district, choosing targets, breaking windows, and then running to scam merchandise. The helicopter video showed looters with shopping carts full of goods and loading stolen items in vehicles.

BevMo was carrying boxes and boxes of alcohol! Looters were also emptying the Sprint cell phone store and leaving the Jos A Bank store with an arm full of clothing. Most stores have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 shelter in place.

A Chase Bank branch was also looted and a Ross Store was also emptied.

Police had surrounded the nearby stores of the Bay Street shopping center to keep looters away.

There were no nearby protests protesting the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

On Friday night, protests in San Jose and Oakland got out of control with dozens of people arrested, shops looted, fires and police officers injured.

Emeryville Police Chief Jennifer G. Tejada released a statement Saturday calling for calm in her community.

"The protests in Oakland last night turned into acts of violence and vandalism," he said. “We are working with our neighboring agencies to ensure that we are ready to respond to and protect Emeryville and maintain the safety of members of our community. We ask for your help to keep everyone safe during these difficult times. Please continue to comply with the "Shelter in Place,quot; order so that you are protected from any potentially harmful activity that may occur this weekend. "

“Rest assured that we, as sworn officers, have the authority to protect our community. We understand that we must do it with a mixture of humanity, empathy and justice to maintain the trust of our public. "

Target company officials announced that they would close all of their Bay Area stores for 14 days due to the outbreak of violence related to the George Floyd protests. Included in that closure was the huge Emeryville store.

On Friday night, a Target store was looted in downtown Oakland.

"We are heartbroken over the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing to communities across the country," the company said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close several of our stores. We anticipate that most stores will be temporarily closed. "

Authorities indicated that the closings could last at least 14 days.

"Additionally, team members affected by store closings will receive payment of up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closings, including payment of the COVID-19 premium," the statement said. "They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations."

Affected Bay Area stores include Alameda, Bayfair, Central San Francisco, Central Berkeley, San Jose College Park, Colma, East Palo Alto, Fashion Island Foster City, Mountain View, North Hayward, Oakland, Pinole, Emeryville, Redwood City , Richmond, Serramonte, San Francisco Folsom St., San Francisco 13th St., South San Francisco, Tanforan, University Ave. Berkeley and West Lake Daly City.