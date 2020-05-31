Riots destroy Minneapolis' iconic diversity street, Lake Street – Up News Info

Along the mile of Minneapolis Street, where more than a century of immigrants have found their American foothold: Germans, Swedes, Vietnamese, Somalis, Mexicans, a new history can be traced.

There's the smoking police station set on fire early Thursday morning by protesters enraged at the death of George Floyd while in custody. There's a Wells Fargo bank branch a couple of blocks away that the mobs stormed the next night, leaving a carpet of broken glass and scattered papers. "Kill Bankers,quot; reads the now spray painted graffiti on an exterior wall.

Go further up Lake Street for more fresh history: the Somali restaurant with broken windows, the empty hull of a burned-out shoe store, the bricked-up party supply store owned by a Mexican immigrant who had been praying for the end of the coronavirus blockade. so it could reopen.

The protests that have rocked Minneapolis night after night did not inflame a single neighborhood: much of the violence swept through Lake Street, an artery of commerce and culture that runs through a wide swath of the city.

For residents, for businessmen, for artists, the Lake Street Corridor has long been a symbol of the city's complex history, a block-by-block study of immigration, economic revitalization, and persistent inequality.

At one end is a trendy district of bars and shops. On the other hand, there are quiet neighborhoods on top of the Mississippi River cliff. Between the two is a timeline that spans nearly five miles marking each wave of arrivals, along with a tangle of languages ​​spoken in each group's markets, restaurants, churches, and community groups.

The businesses on Lake Street, owned by Suad Hassan's family, are now closed, with messages such as "black ownership – solidarity." Every night, the family has stood guard, successfully begging the mobs to pass them by.

The 35-year-old was born in Somalia, but her family fled the country to escape war as a child.

"When I saw the fire two nights ago, it was like a trauma that was triggered again for me," he said. "I had kept it in my life a long, long time ago … I said to my mother, 'This is a war zone.'"

Lake Street's minority-owned small businesses are hit hardest by the racial storm that hit the city this week. As thousands of people protested a police force with a history of violence against people of color, the collateral damage spread widely, from immigrant-owned restaurants to a Native American youth center and an affordable housing complex under construction.

"What happened to Mr. Floyd is a horror," said Eduardo Barrera, general manager of Mercado Central, a mostly Latino business cooperative that helped drive economic revitalization on the street when it opened 20 years ago. The muraled corner building was divided twice during the riots, with some of its property stolen.

"Nothing changes and people feel they have lost everything," said Barrera. "There is nothing left to lose for them. When there is no justice, no equity, no equity, they lose hope."

"But we are hurting ourselves," he said.

Many speculate that Lake Street was hit so hard because its eastern section includes the station associated with the white officer now accused of murdering Floyd. The destruction is particularly painful because Lake Street had become a success story, an achievement that people were proud of.

Residents and business owners say they have spent the past 20 years working to revive their neighborhood chain, many affected by years of neglect, suburban flights, and divestments.

Deb Frank moved into the Longfellow neighborhood just off East Lake Street 25 years ago, buying a 100-year-old two-bedroom house for $ 40,000. The postman and his neighbors teamed up to rid the area of ​​two brothels by calling the police to the police and embarrassing customers.

Frank and her husband got used to walking to restaurants and cafes. "It was a great transformation," he said.

Today he asks himself: is everything fleeting?

"It took us years to get to where we were and here we are back to where we started," he said, noting that even the local post office had suffered enough damage to interrupt the mail service. "No, we are worse than the square."

According to all reports, immigrant entrepreneurs have been the engine of the repeated Lake Street revivals. The stretch, which runs east to west through the south side of the city, has long been a landing strip for newcomers to the city.

At the beginning of the last century, it was Germans like Emil Schatzlein who opened a chair shop on West Lake Street in 1907 that still sells cowboy boots today. And the Scandinavians whose footprint is still visible on the nearly 100-year-old Nordic market in Ingebretsen, a local institution known for its left-handers and herrings.

Today, a couple of blocks from Ingebretsen & # 39; s, you can buy a bottle of fresh camel milk at an East African supermarket and fried tortillas at Taqueria La Poblanita.

Like many American cities, in the 1960s, a stream of white residents and businesses left Lake Street to go to the suburbs. Empty buildings. When the Sears department store abandoned its imposing building in the mid-1990s, much of the corridor was desperate for an economic infusion.

"It was reinvented as a gateway for immigrants," said Bill Convery, director of research for the Minnesota Historical Society. "The economic plague led to opportunity."

Somali immigrants fleeing the war were among those who soon took advantage of affordable incomes to build businesses. Community organizations reopened the Sears building as the Midtown Global Marketplace, a food and craft showcase.

Still, economic progress did not erase stubborn poverty, racism, or striking inequality.

The corridor neighborhoods, along with the north side and downtown, are well aware of police tensions. An ACLU study of arrests in the city between 2012 and 2014 found that blacks and Native Americans are more than eight times more likely than whites to be arrested for low-level crimes.

Minneapolis has also struggled with its increasing racial segregation, an awkwardly illustrated division driving east on Lake Street, which begins in the overwhelmingly white, quiet, and leafy neighborhoods near Uptown before shifting to largely black or mixed neighborhoods.

Businesses were already under orders to stay home from the pandemic when the protests began.

Gregorio De La Cruz, a Mexican immigrant, was just starting to reopen his two businesses on East Lake Street, a candy and party supply store, and a commercial cleaning business, when violence erupted. Less than a mile from the burned-out police station, the store closed again.

"I never imagined there would be so much violence in this neighborhood," she said, her eyes filling with tears as her 19-year-old daughter translated her words into Spanish and English.

"We understand what is happening and we understand that this is important. They have the right to protest. I wish they did it peacefully," he said.

De La Cruz hung a sign on her walled door, "Justice For Georrge Floyd," one of dozens of pleas stamped on the plywood facades of Lake Street. Two doors down, Ingebretsen has offered another: "A human family,quot;.