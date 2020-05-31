Riots demonstrate Joe Biden's challenge to break through – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump spent much of Sunday using Twitter as a megaphone to urge "law and order,quot; and tougher police action against protesters across the country. Joe Biden quietly visited the protest site in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and spoke to some of the protesters. Previously, he wrote a Medium post expressing empathy for those desperate for the murder of George Floyd.

On Monday, he will meet with community leaders in Wilmington.

That low-key, high-touch approach may be a sign of how the alleged Democratic candidate presents himself in the five months before the presidential election, emphasizing calm and competition as a contrast to a mercurial president.

It is an approach that carries the risk of being drowned out by Trump's much stronger and persistent voice. On one of the deepest weekends the nation has seen, with violence in dozens of cities, Biden was out of public view.

"He is not in office, and he certainly does not have the megaphone as the person currently in the White House, but I think our people are looking for someone who can make them feel better during these extremely difficult times," said Rep. Val Demings from Florida, whom Biden is considering as a running mate. "The United States just has to be sure that there is someone who understands, someone who is willing to say, 'Yes, we have some problems' and someone who is willing to address it."

Still, quiet requires presence, and that has been a stumbling block for the former vice president, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, who is still working to adapt to the power of social media as a substitute and without the natural platform of a public office.

Demings suggested that the campaign be done sooner.

Biden launched a criminal justice reform plan last July, but has not issued an updated or more specific proposal since then. In early May, he launched his "Plan for Black America," an agenda focused on the economy and education that included the decriminalization of marijuana.

The congresswoman said she planned to work with other members of the Black Caucus of Congress and other Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to try to help craft reforms, although she would neither confirm nor deny any conversations she had with the Biden campaign about the push.

“What I have done is offer my service to the campaign and, and to anyone else, see what we can do working together to advance. And so we will see. We have a lot of work to do, ”he said. "We are going to discuss ideas and make recommendations."

Demings said he would push for a major Department of Justice review of law enforcement agencies across the country, and said he saw a role for the federal government in implementing standard policies governing hiring, training, retention and pay and benefits for law enforcement officers.

So far, however, Democrats are betting that time, and the nation's political spirit is on their side. They point out that while Biden did not appear on television for the entire weekend, he spoke about Floyd's death before Trump addressed him and showed compassion for the protesters. Trump has alternated between expressing alarm over Floyd's death and sympathy for his family and issuing tweets that antagonize protesters and belittle his political enemies.

Some Biden aides who are not allowed to discuss strategies in private say the campaign believes the best plan might be to let Trump intervene.

Some Democrats who have criticized Biden in the past for not being more visible during the coronavirus start said he is now making the right moves.

"I'm sure they have a certain reluctance, understandably, right now to politicize him. That's not who he is," said Democratic strategist James Carville. "There may be a time for eloquence, but I think simplicity is eloquence right now."