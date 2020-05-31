Rihanna Explains Her Belated Reaction To George Floyd's Death

Instagram

RiRi breaks her silence and explains that she has stayed away from social media because she is overwhelmed with anger and sadness at the death of George Floyd.

Rihanna has spoken after the death of the African American man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After the tragic death of Floyd, 46, who died after being immobilized, while unarmed and without handcuffs, by a police officer who knelt on his neck and prevented him from breathing, people from around the world have come forward. to condemn police brutality.

The hit maker "Work" is the latest in a string of famous names criticizing racial police brutality, and writes on Instagram: "Over the past few days, the scale of devastation, anger and sadness that I have felt has been overwhelming. to say the least! "

"Seeing my people being killed and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy spot in my heart," he continued. "To the point of staying away from social media, only to avoid hearing again the agony of blood in George Floyd's voice, begging over and over for his life! The look of temptation, pure joy and climax in the face of this fanatic!, murderer, thug, pig, tramp, Derek Chauvin, chasing me !! "

Rihanna added: "I can't shake this! I can't get past an ambulance stopping, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing what's hindering him! Is this the damn normal?" If intentional MURDER is the proper consequence for & # 39; drugs & # 39; or & # 39; resistance to arrest & # 39; … so what is the proper consequence for MURDER ?! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor ".

