Reese Witherspoon and Goldie Hawn continue to bring laughter and zen to Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and her idol Goldie Hawn are catching on and sharing love on Instagram. Goldie Hawn recently went viral when she jumped up and laughed through a trampoline workout and Reese has been working on her meditation. Both women are close friends, and when Kurt Russell received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was Reese who delivered an introductory speech. Goldie is the founder of MindUP, a program that teaches kids meditation and wellness that helps them cope with the stresses of everyday life. Those who follow Goldie Hawn on their social media accounts will find many encouraging and spiritually oriented photos and videos that include a hashtag or #MindUP tag while promoting the show. At 74, many feel that Goldie's exuberance, energy, and joy are a testament to her program.

Reese recently spoke about fighting depression and shared a video that teaches meditation as a way to help those facing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic find their joy and zen. Reese makes it clear that meditating is not easy for her, but there is no doubt that it emulates the impact of a positive attitude and a healthy outlook on life.

Right now, Reese is involved in a number of highly successful projects and fans simply adore her. You can watch Reese Witherspoon's video on meditation below.

Reese understands that the key to overcoming depression is giving love to others and animals are key to that healing. In the video below, Reese and her son enjoy heartfelt laughter as they feed their cubs peanut butter. Sometimes you have to "fake it until you get it,quot; and Reese shares with her followers the old adage that laughter is the best medicine, just as Goldie Hawn shared it with her.

Goldie and Reese are always looking for a quiet place to look inside and get away from the noise outside that can drown inner peace and joy. Of course, Reese meditates with humor and his pets.

Goldie Hawn's method of finding joy is credited for her health and beauty at age 74.

Do you follow Goldie Hawn and Reese Witherspoon on Instagram? Do you meditate What do you think about their approach to life, health and well-being?

