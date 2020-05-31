Quiz Show Whistleblower in the 1950s was 93 – Up News Info

Herb Stempel, whose admission that the television shows were repaired led to a major scandal and an investigation by Congress, died. He passed away at 93 on April 7, but his death recently came to light.

No cause of death was given by her stepdaughter, Bobra Fyne.

Stempel was a contestant on the game show. Twenty one, and became a nerdy star for apparently knowing something about everything. The only problem was that he received the answers in advance with a promise to win $ 25,000. It was later shot to show just $ 50,000.

When he finally lost, he deliberately gave the wrong answer to a question in a movie he knew well. The winner of the night's competition, Charles Van Doren, went on to be a Golden Boy on TV.

Stempel then taught social studies at the New York high school and worked for the city's Department of Transportation. His celebrity was revived in the 1990s thanks to the Oscar-nominated movie Quiz Show, starring John Turturro as Stempel and Ralph Fiennes as Van Doren. He also appeared in a 1992 documentary for the PBS series. American experience.