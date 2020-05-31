Quiz Show Whistleblower in the 1950s was 93 – Up News Info

Herb Stempel, whose admission that the television shows were repaired led to a major scandal and an investigation by Congress, died. He passed away at 93 on April 7, but his death recently came to light.
No cause of death was given by her stepdaughter, Bobra Fyne.
Stempel was a contestant on the game show. Twenty one, and became a nerdy star for apparently knowing something about everything. The only problem was that he received the answers in advance with a promise to win $ 25,000. It was later shot to show just $ 50,000.
When he finally lost, he deliberately gave the wrong answer to a question in a movie he knew well. The winner of the night's competition, Charles Van Doren, went on to be a Golden Boy on TV.
Stempel then taught social studies at the New York high school and worked for the city's Department of Transportation. His celebrity was revived in the 1990s thanks to the Oscar-nominated movie Quiz Show, starring John Turturro as Stempel and Ralph Fiennes as Van Doren. He also appeared in a 1992 documentary for the PBS series. American experience.
Stempel was born in the Bronx on December 19, 1926. He attended the Bronx High School of Science and scored a genius score on an I.Q. proof. He was in the Army from 1946 to 1952 and enrolled at City College under the G.I. Bill.
He married Tobie Mantell in 1954, and she died in 1980. They had one son, Harvey.
In exchange for losing to Van Doren, who was involved in the plot, Stempel was promised more work on television. When that did not happen, Stempel went public. That led to Van Doren's conviction for a misdemeanor and a suspended sentence.
At a 1959 congressional hearing, Stempel said he had not returned his contest money because he felt he had earned it. “I can say that, in my opinion, I did not participate in a contest in this program. I was an actor, as you probably noticed when looking at the kinescope.