Image: via Getty

Countries around the world are protesting for the police murder of George Floyd in solidarity with the United States and in London on Sunday, there was a massive protest against police brutality in Trafalgar Square. And at Windsor Home Park, located just west of London, the Queen was riding a pony!

Indeed, USA Nowadays reports that Queen Elizabeth II was seen in public. for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. Buckingham Palace posted photos of her real riding Fern, her 14 year old pony. (USA Nowadays She seemed very concerned that the Queen was not wearing a riding helmet, but she appears to be fine.)

Tthe queen, who is 94 years old, he has spent the last few months social distancing like the rest of us, although with a few More national addresses. She has also reported been up to date with his daily pony rides all this time and like everyone our elders, has been learning The ins and outs of video conferencing.

In the meantime, Page six reports that prince Andrew, the queen's very bad son, probably "he will not return to his real duties anytime soon "because of his" toxic "presence in the family. Not that there is a formal investigation into the so-called toxicity, but.