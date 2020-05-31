Protests over police killings continue in dozens of US cities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS – Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other black man police murders grew from New York to Tulsa and Los Angeles on Saturday, with police cars on fire and reports of injuries piling up everywhere as the country progressed Towards another night of riots. after months of coronavirus blockages.

The protests, which began in Minneapolis after Floyd's death Monday after a police officer pressed a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes, left parts of the city in a grid of broken windows, burning buildings, and shops. looted. The riots have become a national phenomenon as protesters report years of death by the police.

The large crowds involved, with many people without masks or social distancing, expressed concern among health experts about the potential to help spread the coronavirus pandemic at a time when overall deaths are declining across the country and much of the world. The country is in the process of reopening society and the economy.

After a tumultuous Friday night, racially diverse crowds returned to the streets for peaceful protests in dozens of cities from coast to coast. The protests from the previous day also started calmly, but many fell into violence later in the day.

– In Washington, the DC National Guard was called when hundreds of people gathered at the mall and outbreaks of violence erupted during a second consecutive night of protests. Outside the White House, crowds sang, taunted Secret Service agents, and sometimes pushed against security barriers, and the police used pepper spray. President Donald Trump, who spent much of Saturday in Florida launching the SpaceX rocket, landed on the lawn in the presidential helicopter at dusk and entered without speaking to reporters.

– In Philadelphia, at least 13 officers were injured when the peaceful protests turned violent and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. Other fires started throughout the center.

– In the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of a 1921 massacre of black people that left up to 300 dead and the thriving black city district in ruins, protesters blocked the intersections and chanted the name Terence Crutcher, a black man killed by a police officer in 2016.

– In Seattle, police fired tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse the black-clad crowds who tore up downtown windows, stole merchandise, and dumped mannequins onto the street.

– In Los Angeles, protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter," a few inches from officers' face shields. Police used batons to push the crowd back and fired rubber bullets. A man used a skateboard to try to break the windshield of a police SUV. A spray-painted police car burned on the street.

– And in New York City, dangerous confrontations repeatedly erupted as officers arrested and cleared the streets. A video showed two New York police cruisers colliding with a crowd of protesters who pushed a barricade against one of them and threw him with objects, knocking several people to the ground. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

"Our country has a disease. We have to be out here, ”said Brianna Petrisko, among those found in Foley Square, in lower Manhattan, where most wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the only way we will be heard."

Back in Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, Sam Allkija, 29, said the damage seen in recent days reflects long frustration and anger in the black community.

"I don't tolerate them," he said. "But you have to dig deeper into why these riots are happening."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who said local forces had been outgunned on Friday, fully mobilized the state National Guard and promised a massive show of force. The Guard announced Saturday that it had more than 4,000 members responding to Minneapolis and that it would quickly have nearly 11,000.

"The situation in Minneapolis has nothing to do with the murder of George Floyd anymore," Walz said. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

Shortly after 8 p.m. From the city the curfew came into effect, the lines of police cars and officers with riot gear entered to confront the protesters, firing tear gas to keep away the crowds of people who were crowding into the fifth police station of the city. The harshest tactics came after city and state leaders were criticized for failing to cope vigorously with the days of violent and damaging protests that included protesters setting fire to a police station shortly after officers abandoned it. .

Trump seemed to cheer up the harsher tactics used by police on Saturday night. He praised the deployment of the Guard in Minneapolis, declaring "No games!" He also said that police in New York City "should be allowed to do their jobs."

Curfew was imposed overnight in more than a dozen major cities across the country, starting at 6 p.m. in parts of South Carolina until 10 p.m. Around Ohio People were also told to get off the streets of Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle and Minneapolis, where thousands ignored the same order on Friday night.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested in 16 cities since Thursday, and more than 500 of them occurred in Los Angeles on Friday.

The unrest comes at a time when most Americans have spent months indoors because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, which the president has called an "invisible enemy." The events of the past 72 hours, seen live on national television, have shown the opposite: a sudden turn to the crowds, protesters yelling and buildings on fire, in stark contrast to the empty streets of recent months.

"Frankly, I am ready to lock people up," Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a press conference. Demonstrations there turned violent on Friday, and police arrested protesters Saturday on blocked downtown streets. “Yes, you took us off balance once. It won't happen twice. "

This week's riots recalled the riots in Los Angeles almost 30 years ago after the acquittal of white police officers who beat Rodney King, a black motorist who had led to a high-speed chase. Protests over the Floyd assassination have gripped many more cities, but the losses in Minneapolis have yet to come close to the staggering totals Los Angeles saw during five days of riots in 1992, when more than 60 people died, more than 2,000 were injured and thousands were arrested, with property damage exceeding $ 1 billion.

Many protesters spoke of frustration that Floyd's death was one more in a litany. It came in the wake of the murder in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead after being chased by two white men while running in his neighborhood, and amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions out of work, killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and disproportionately affected black people.

The officer who held his knee against Floyd's neck while begging for air was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But many protesters are demanding the arrest of the other three officers involved.

Leaders in many affected cities have expressed outrage at the Floyd murder and have expressed sympathy for the protesters' concerns. But as the unrest escalated, they spoke of a desperate need to protect their cities and said they would call for reinforcements, despite concerns that could lead to harsher tactics.

Minnesota has steadily increased to 1,700 the number of National Guard members it says needs to contain the unrest, and the governor is considering a possible military police offer that the Pentagon alerted.

Governors in Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas also activated the National Guard after protests there turned violent overnight, while nightly curfews were applied in Portland, Oregon, Cincinnati, and elsewhere.

Police in St. Louis were investigating the death of a protester who climbed between two trailers on a Fed Ex truck and died when he drove away. And one person was killed in the downtown Detroit protest area just before midnight after someone shot at an SUV, officials said. Police had initially said that someone shot at the crowd from an SUV.

Numerous AP journalists contributed from across the US. USA