Protesters, National Guard troops face to face in tense moments in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Guard was in place Sunday night in support of Los Angeles police as protesters gathered on the steps of the City Hall in downtown Los Angeles despite a county-wide curfew order .

The National Guard was deployed to the Los Angeles area Sunday night after protests denouncing George Floyd's deadly arrest turned into vandalism, arson and looting.

Officials announced Sunday night that all Los Angeles Superior Court courts will remain closed Monday "in the interest of public safety."

The 38 Superior Court courts will be closed tomorrow due to ongoing riots and protests against police brutality.

"As a precaution, I am taking the extraordinary step of closing our courts tomorrow (Monday) to protect the safety of the public, judicial officials and employees," Chief Justice Kevin C. Brazile said in a statement Sunday night. "This is not a decision I make lightly. But public safety is always our main concern. "

It was not immediately clear how long the shutdown will last.

The situation will be reevaluated on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.