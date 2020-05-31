Protesters converge on the White House for the second day in a row – Up News Info

By ASHRAF KHALIL, KEVIN FREKING and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON – Police fired pepper spray at protesters near the White House and the DC National Guard was called when outbreaks of violence erupted during a second consecutive night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald's response Trump.

Hundreds of people gathered at the White House and marched down the National Mall, singing "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe," and "There is no justice, no peace."

Protesters dragged the barricades and some broke the concrete to use as projectiles. At one point, a garbage can caught fire.

The DC rally was one of several across the country protesting Floyd's death.

Trump seemed to encourage the tougher tactics law enforcement used to disperse protesters on Saturday night. He praised the National Guard troops deployed to Minneapolis, declaring "No games!" He also said that police in New York City "should be allowed to do their jobs."

"Let the best of New York be the best of New York," Trump said on Twitter after returning to the White House from Florida, where he saw the launch of a SpaceX rocket. He did not speak to reporters again on his return and it was unclear if he could hear the protest at the sound of his helicopter. But for at least part of the flight, Air Force One televisions turned to Fox News and its coverage of the protests.

Earlier in the day, he had belittled protesters and claimed that many Secret Service agents were "waiting for action,quot; and ready to unleash "the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have ever seen,quot; if the protesters crossed the White Valla home security.

Later he vowed to "stop the mob violence."

"I stand before you as a friend and ally of all Americans seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone who exploits this tragedy to plunder, steal, attack, and threaten," the president said after seeing the launch of a SpaceX Rocket. "Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the missions in question."

There were multiple incidents of protesters pressing against the barricades and repelled with pepper spray.

The police were on a tactical team. The DC National Guard was activated by order of the Secretary of the Army after a request by the Park Police to help maintain order near the White House, Commander General William J. Walker said in a post on the Facebook page. of the Guard.

"We are sick of it. The police are out of control," said protester Olga Hall. "They are wild. There have simply been too many dead children, "he said.

During a clash, protesters broke down a barrier and one person threw an electric scooter at the police.

An activist wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt stood between the police and protesters and yelled, "Stop! This is what they want."

Cameron McCall, speaking into a megaphone early in the evening, said, "We don't need violence. All we need is our voices."

While some protesters stayed near the White House, others marched through the streets singing, "There is no justice and no peace." and "Say his name: George Floyd,quot;. The atmosphere was angry and several speakers implored the protesters to remain in peace.

At multiple stops throughout the march, protesters verbally abused police lines uniformed with riot shields.

The march stopped between the Washington Monument and the African American Museum and protesters sat on the street for a nine-minute moment of silence during the nine minutes that the Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck. .

At the Lincoln Memorial, an organizer spoke into a megaphone: “Look left and right and thank that person. We can't hug anyone for COVID but I love you anyway. "Many of the protesters wore masks but did not distance themselves socially.

Another group drove around the Capitol Hill neighborhood for at least an hour in cars, honking the horn. A helicopter floated overhead.

During a previous skirmish, protesters threw bottles and eggs at Secret Service officers on the edge of Lafayette Square and pepper spray was used to disperse them, according to a reporter for the WTOP radio station.

"After a long standstill, the Secret Service, with all its tactical equipment, moved forward and cleared the intersection, and there was a cloud of pepper spray and people ran back as fast as they could. It was almost a crazy stampede, ”said WTOP digital editor Alejandro Álvarez.

In a series of tweets the previous Saturday, Trump questioned his loyalty to Floyd's memory, saying they were "professionally managed." He offered no evidence to back up his claim, and the president even seemed to invite supporters to make his presence felt: "Do I understand that tonight is MAGIC NIGHT IN THE WHITE HOUSE?"

Trump later rejected the suggestion that he was fueling a possible conflict between protesters and his supporters. "I was just asking. But I have no idea if they are going to be here," he said. "MAGA is Make America Great Again. By the way, they love African-Americans. They love blacks."

At Saturday's rally, there was no evidence of a counter move by Trump supporters.

Trump said he had "seen every move,quot; from inside the executive mansion during Friday's protest and "could not have felt more secure," as the Secret Service allowed protesters to continue, "but every time someone .. "He got too playful or out of place, they would quickly fall then, hard, they didn't know what hit them."

The president also criticized the mayors of Washington and Minneapolis.

Trump said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey "is probably a very good person, but he is a radical leftist mayor." He then described how he saw how a police station in the city was overrun. "For that police station to be abandoned and taken, I have never seen anything so horrible and stupid in my life," Trump said when speaking briefly to journalists at the White House.

He said Minnesota officials should be tougher on protesters, and that doing so will honor Floyd's memory.

The Secret Service said in a statement Saturday that six protesters were arrested in Washington and that "multiple,quot; agents were injured. There were no details on the charges or the nature of the injuries. A spokesman for the US Park Police. USA He said his officers did not make arrests, but several suffered minor injuries and one was taken to a hospital after being hit in the helmet by a projectile.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Saturday called the protesters "criminals,quot; who committed "acts of violence while hiding behind their First Amendment legal protest right."

Wolf said the Secret Service was "evolving and adapting to the changing nature of the threats they face."

Floyd is the black man who was handcuffed when he died in Minneapolis Monday after a police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and begging for air. Protests have erupted in US cities. USA In the following days.

When tweeted, Trump claimed that many Secret Service agents were "waiting for action,quot; and ready to unleash "the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have ever seen." His reference to the "vicious dogs,quot; likely to make fun of protesters revisits images of the civil rights movement when protesters confronted police dogs and high-pressure fire hoses.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Muriel Bowser, mayor of the nation's capital, called Trump's comment "disgusting,quot; and said the reference to the attack dogs evokes the worst memories of the fight of the nation against segregation.

"I call on our city and our nation to exercise restraint, great restraint, even when the president tries to divide us," he said. "I feel like these comments are an attack on humanity, an attack on black America and they make my city less safe."

In contrast to the president's tweets, the Secret Service said it "respects the right of assembly and we ask that people do so peacefully for the safety of all."

In protests that lasted into the early hours of Saturday, people threw chunks of bricks, bottles, and other objects at the Secret Service and at park police officers who were in riot gear behind the barricades around the White House. Protesters sometimes kicked and beat officers and fought on the barricades.

As some in the crowd became more aggressive, police deployed pepper spray to hold them back and maintain an officer perimeter around the White House.

The protest continued for hours before police declared the meeting "illegal,quot; and ordered everyone to leave Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park located directly north of the White House. Dozens of officers advanced with their shields and fired jets of pepper spray at protesters.

"Outside the park or they will be sprayed," an officer yelled at the crowd.

___

AP video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.