Protesters block West 7th Street bridge in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Protesters are currently blocking traffic on the West 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth, forcing a police line to try to drive them away.

Since Friday night, there have been multiple protests and marches in Fort Worth in response to the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

These protests have remained largely peaceful. This is the first time that protesters have blocked the West 7th Street Bridge over the Trinity River.

A line of officers can be seen trying to get protesters off the bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.