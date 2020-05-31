President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Winston Churchill once remarked, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." President Donald Trump is facing one now, as at least 30 American cities have erupted in violent protests over the death of Minnaepolis man George Floyd in police custody.
Today, Trump's storm of tweets was taking advantage of that crisis to target his Democratic opponents.
So far, Trump has strayed in several directions in his message. He has expressed the sympathy expected by George Floyd and has asked for calm. He also indicated that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" and was enraged at the possibilities that vicious dogs attack those who could have violated the White House lawn in the protests in Washington, DC.
Today's first tweet storm focused on the National Guard, which has unfolded in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and several other cities. The Tweet Commander used that success to underscore the initially weekly response of local officials to the uprisings, and to suggest that Democrat-run cities and states should emulate those tactics.
We will have more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far: