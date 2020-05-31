President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Winston Churchill once remarked, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." President Donald Trump is facing one now, as at least 30 American cities have erupted in violent protests over the death of Minnaepolis man George Floyd in police custody.

Today, Trump's storm of tweets was taking advantage of that crisis to target his Democratic opponents.

So far, Trump has strayed in several directions in his message. He has expressed the sympathy expected by George Floyd and has asked for calm. He also indicated that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" and was enraged at the possibilities that vicious dogs attack those who could have violated the White House lawn in the protests in Washington, DC.

Today's first tweet storm focused on the National Guard, which has unfolded in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and several other cities. The Tweet Commander used that success to underscore the initially weekly response of local officials to the uprisings, and to suggest that Democrat-run cities and states should emulate those tactics. We will have more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far: The United States of America will designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat-led cities and states should watch the radical left-wing anarchists shut down in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job and should be used in other states before it's too late! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The anarchists led by ANTIFA, among others, were quickly closed. The mayor should have done it the first night and there would have been no problems! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020