President Donald Trump called the death of George Floyd "a serious tragedy,quot;

President Donald Trump called George Floyd's death "a serious tragedy."

"It should never have happened," Trump said Saturday, five days after Floyd's death in Minneapolis. "It has filled Americans across the country with horror, anger, and pain."

NEW: Pres. Donald Trump calls George Floyd's death a "grave tragedy,quot; and adds that he spoke to Floyd's family yesterday. https://t.co/XG5q6qLcZo pic.twitter.com/CuWs8clC20 – ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2020

Trump said he spoke to Floyd's family and expressed the nation's grief at the loss of the family. He said he presents himself to the public as a friend and ally of all Americans seeking justice and peace.

"Healing is not hate, justice is not chaos, it is the mission in question," Trump said in a video shared by ABC News.

Applause followed, but Floyd's brother Philonise was not enthusiastic about his conversation with Trump.

"It was so fast," Philonise told the Rev. Al Sharpton in an interview on MSNBC on Saturday. "He didn't even give me a chance to speak. It was difficult. I was trying to speak to him, but he kept pushing me like,quot; I don't want to hear what you're talking about. "