Prayer vigil held outside Dallas Police Headquarters after "heartbreaking,quot; week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A prayer vigil was held in front of Dallas police headquarters on Sunday afternoon after a "heartbreaking,quot; week across the country following the death in custody of George Floyd.

You could see a huge crowd in the area that included leaders like Chief Renee Hall and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Several pastors from North Texas joined Bryan Carter, senior pastor of Concord Church, to pray for justice in the Floyd murder case and to speak out against racism and hatred.

They also called for healing for the city of Dallas after a weekend of protests that sometimes turned violent. Police said the businesses were looted and many arrests were made for inciting a riot.

Church leaders told the crowd that it is important to talk about issues like Floyd's death or other police-related deaths of black residents.

They said that protesting is a powerful tool, but that vandalism and looting do not help the cause.

"When there is peace, we can achieve great things, but we also believe that violence and vandalism never solve our problem. The real way to solve our problem is for people to protest, but also for the planned action and the strategy behind it." said one speaker.

Speakers continued to pray that any protests planned for Sunday night would remain peaceful.