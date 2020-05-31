Post Malone prays for the safety of activists seeking justice for victim of police brutality George Floyd

WENN

Joining the growing list of celebrities talking about the tragic death of Floyd, the hit maker & # 39; Sunflower & # 39; He admits that he was 'so horrified and heartbroken' for the violent incident.

Post Malone He has joined the growing list of celebrities talking about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, revealing that he is "horrified and heartbroken."

Hits creator "Circles" has released a statement via Instagram of the footage of Floyd's death in what has been described as the latest example of United States police brutality towards African Americans.

"A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of trouble in our country and around the world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak," Post wrote. "In the past few months, I've been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and allowing others to have more control over the posts on my pages."

That being said, I see frustrations at the obvious misuse of my social media (sic). Especially when I have a voice to speak out loud, and so far I haven't. I would like to apologize for that. I watched the video, and When I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so horrified and so heartbroken. I cannot believe on this day that violence is so common and continues to occur. "

Post also supported the activists, who have taken to the streets this week to protest police brutality and racism, adding: "I am with everyone who is standing. I am on the side of love. The officers involved should be held accountable for what they have done. " did. This cannot continue. I pray that all who take risks and make their voices (sic) are heard in a shocking and shocking way, stay safe and know that they are making a difference. Please take care of yourselves at this time. With love, Austin. "