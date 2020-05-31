Pink criticizes hateful comments after republishing Black Lives Matter message

Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pink not here for bulls – t.
On Saturday, the singer turned to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her reaction to George FloydThe death, which passed away on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest and refused to get off after Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe.
The 40-year-old star republished Billie eilishpowerful statement, addressing white privilege and problem with the All Lives Matter movement.
"I have a huge platform and I try very hard to be respectful and take the time to think about what I say and how I say it. But, my goodness, I'm going to start talking." 18-year-old singer's message read.
"If I hear one more white person say,quot; ALL THE SAME "once again, I will lose my mind," he continued. "Shut your mouth? No one says your life is not difficult. No one says literally anything about you. All you do is find a way to do everything about yourself."
Because Pink shared that statement on her own Instagram page, some of her followers were unhappy with the message.
"I totally understood where you came from. HOWEVER, as a lawyer brained person, I must say … when you select a race and say 'that' race matters. YOU are implicitly saying that other races don't matter that much. It automatically inferred," one person replied. "I think it makes this situation an injustice by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! That's the atrocity! THAT is the REAL problem. It's not about race."
However, the "You Make Me Sick,quot; singer closed the negative and hate comments very quickly.
"You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even listen to yourself and probably never will," replied the singer.
Another person wrote, "All business owners have to do with life, too," to which she replied, "So you can't read."
Another commenter said, "There are NO white people who need it! I get it … but come on … don't talk nonsense." She chimed in, "I would need you to make sense to respond."
Of course, Pink is not the only celebrity speaking and issuing a response in light of Floyd's death.
Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and many others have used their platform to share their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, racism in the United States, white privilege, and more.
Lady Gaga
"Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all the other communities so that we can stop something that is inherently wrong by the grace of God or any creator you believe in or not believe in." shared. "I urge people to speak softly, speak with passion, inspiration and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, rather than the people we love."
Kesha
"I never felt that it was my place to comment on the issue of racist police brutality, and that is part of the problem. What is happening in this country right now is horrible," the singer wrote. "The murder of black people, because they are black, by the police, or anyone else is a tragedy every time. I have never had to fear for color or skin, and I know it is something I will never understand. That is white privilege. "
Melissa Beniost
"I promised a friend of mine this week that I would no longer be silent, that I would show solidarity with my voice and my actions, not just with my heart. That is not just a promise for him," said the actress. . "This burden is too much for black people to bear alone. I am more than embarrassed that they have had to bear it for so long." She added: "I am about to bring a child into this world, and this is not the world that I want him to know."
Harry Styles
"I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and every day because I am white," he wrote. Harry Styles on Instagram, along with an image that said "Black Lives Matter,quot;. He continued: "Not being racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all who protest. I am donating to help pay the bail for the arrested organizers. Look inside, Educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE AND VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIFE MATTERS. "
Lebron James
Captioning a split photo of Floyd pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption: "This … is why,quot; Lebron James wrote: "DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW !! ??? ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿? o?
Janelle Monáe
"When will most of the protests and outrages be led by white people and police everywhere? These people are killing us. Why are OUR voices and outrage BIGGER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN'T DO THIS. I'm tired of US WHO SHOULD DO THE WORK THEY SHOULD BE DOING " Janelle Monáe Expressed in Twitter.
Rihanna
"For the past few days, the sheer scale of devastation, anger and sadness I have felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Seeing my people being killed and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy spot in my heart ! " wrote Rihanna on Instagram, along with a photo of George Floyd. "To the point of staying away from social media, only to avoid hearing again the agony of blood in George Floyd's voice, begging over and over for his life! The look of temptation, pure joy and climax in the face of this fanatic!, killer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, chasing me !! I can't avoid this! I can't get past an ambulance stopping, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing what's hindering him? Is this so fucking normal? If intentional MURDER is the proper consequence for "drugs,quot; or "resistance to arrest,quot; … then what is the proper consequence for MURDER? "#GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor,quot;.
Kylie Jenner
"Since watching the most devastating and utterly heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I have been unable to get his face and words out of my mind." Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, along with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. "I will never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people go through throughout the country every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others. Speaking a long time ago It is delayed,quot;. for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. I fear for my daughter and hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don't let him forget his name. Keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much-needed change and awareness. Rest in peace, George Floyd. "
Jennifer Aniston
"This week has been heartbreaking for many reasons," he wrote. Jennifer Aniston, along with a video of the deceased James Baldwin On Instagram. "We need to recognize that racism and brutality in this country have been going on for a long time, and it has NEVER been good. As allies, who want equality and peace, it is our responsibility to make noise, demand justice, educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let go unchanged? HOW MUCH LONGER? Send FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four officers assassinated #GeorgeFloyd arrested. "
Mandy moore
"George Floyd was killed on Monday by 4 officers in Minneapolis. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Being killed by the police is the sixth leading cause of death for black youth in this country," he said. Mandy moore On Instagram. "White friends: We cannot allow our discomfort, ego or belief that this work does not include us, prevents us from recognizing our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We cannot be complacent. We cannot remain silent We need to have this conversation with our families, friends and coworkers. Let's put outrage into action. "
Dwayne Johnson "The Rock,quot;
"In the past few days I have been stunned trying to understand George Floyd's death. The video. The plea to breathe. The insensitive response. Racism. The murder. This is our ongoing illness. I have had police in my family." . Good men, "he wrote Dwayne Johnson on Instagram in a long post. "And there is a police code, which gives you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, he is no longer a threat, with your brothers in his arms watching and fighting for say, "please, I can't breathe,quot; when your knee is over his neck … not his back, but his neck, cutting his air. The police code must become a moral code. Code of ethics. HUMANITY code. Know that if you don't "relax, then that man is going to die. So when you decide not to relax, your intention is to kill. And that was it. George Floyd said "officer I can't breathe,quot; as he struggled to breathe. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not even once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I am sure of that. They will be responsible. But then, where is the greatest responsibility? Leadership for healing. Most importantly, leadership towards EQUALITY. We finally win when we can normalize equality. I am very sorry for the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. The process begins now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality ".
Justin Skye
"Every name that tends to the hands of police brutality and / or racism in this country becomes more and more discouraging." Justine skye wrote on Instagram. "As I sit with friends discussing the absurd tragedies that happen every day and wonder what we can do, I can't help but think … what can we do? Spread the situation, protest (cause more tragedy for our brothers and sisters What it is so difficult for our government to understand and WHY the hell are they doing nothing about it? I pray that we try to raise young people to be better, to make this country a better place. God help us, watch over us and the #georgefloyd's family and friends. "
Cardi B
"Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent unrest? He's tired! I'm tired! The country is tired! You don't fear people when you do this, you just show how you are a coward! and how America is not really the land of the free, "he wrote Cardi B On Instagram.
Reese witherspoon
"At dinner last night, my 7-year-old son asked why all the adults were so upset. We talked to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and intolerance to her white son, it did. " "I don't understand why someone would treat another human being that way, it was heartbreaking," he shared. Reese witherspoon On Instagram. "But it is not as heartbreaking as being the victim of one of these senseless, violent and inconceivable crimes. It is not as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have suffered loss, harassment and discrimination on a daily basis. It is not as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to their children in this world.
I grew up going to church. They taught us that we were all equal in God's eyes. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that's not what I grew up seeing. It was so difficult for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don't want that for my children. Or by yours.
We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and many others, cannot happen without justice. Talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hatred. If you're not talking to them, someone else is. "
John Boyega
"This just burns,quot;, actor John Boyega tweeted. "It appears to be an endless cycle. Assassins must be severely charged. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
Penn Badgley
"I'm only talking to whites. Especially the noisy ones, because I listen to you. And above all, to myself," he wrote. Penn Badgley On Instagram. "We cannot * not * have internalized the racism of our society. Are there other white people who consider 'the problem'? I think the rest of the human family can no longer bear our impatience with each other. We have to listen, learn and be teach each other. This doesn't mean social change equals emotional work, but it starts there when you wake up and ends there when you go to sleep. Every day. This is part of what sustains a constructive and lasting construction. social change . #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter ".
Billie eilish
"We have to tackle hundreds of years of black oppression,quot; Billie eilish He wrote in the long Instagram statement criticizing the All Lives Matter movement and calling for white privilege. "The motto of #BlackLivesMatter doesn't mean that other lives don't. It is drawing attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't matter. And they do. It means Black. Lives. F-cking. Matter. Matter of black lives. Matter of black lives. Matter of black lives. Say it again. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "
Bella Hadid
Rest in peace #GeorgeFloyd. This has to stop. It's hard to watch such a gross video. It's hard to think that this is still happening. " Bella Hadid He began his in-depth post on Instagram. "But it is the reality. And these police officers must be held to account to the maximum for their obviously unpleasant and horrible actions. I feel so sick, sad and sorry for George Floyd and his family. There is nothing that anyone can tell me that makes this I find it remotely correct, "he continued. "He was a peace activist and a man of respect and promise. There is no reason for anyone to be treated that way, especially someone who is not aggressive. Please spread this message."
Gigi hadid
"Enraged. Sick. Afflicted. But never surprised. This happens all too often, and videos that go viral are not isolated events." Gigi hadid wrote on Instagram. "It seems that only when caught on camera are fans and MURDERERS even being 'investigated' or fired … unfortunately the only way things will start to change is if all these ignorant (distinctive and / or racist) monsters or not) they have to face the consequences: behind bars. && it's not just a problem with black men killed by police … it's a problem every time we see them treated, even in non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY different from many high-risk incidents involving white men; it's a problem that the president is making dangerous public statements about the firing of protesters, justly angered by another unnecessary death of another black person and demanding justice where he is 100% necessary … "
Shawn mendes
"I feel sick to my stomach," he wrote. Shawn mendes in a statement on Instagram this weekend. "Hearing the sound of his voice asking for help is chilling and the king breaks my heart. I regret that this injustice continues to occur … As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem, but that I am part of the problem. It is time that ALL humans demand change. This must be ALL's fight. We need to really start to listen and help amplify black voices. Make your struggles known and reject racism. "
Kelly Rowland
"You can't fight hate with hate, and I'm tired of being angry …" Kelly Rowland said on Instagram. "I just don't understand."
Steph curry
"GEORGE FLOYD. If this image doesn't bother you and it bothers you, then idk," he wrote. Steph curry On Instagram. "I've seen a lot of people talk and try to express how fed up and angry they are. All good and good, but it's the same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn't deserve to die. George he asked for help and was simply ignored, which speaks loudly and clearly that his black life didn't matter. George was killed. George was not human for that cop who slowly and deliberately took his life away. #georgefloyd. "
Selena Gomez
"I have spent the last 24 hours trying to process all of this," he wrote. Selena Gomez On Instagram. "Nothing anyone says can make up for what happened. But we can and must make sure we take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not stay in silence while this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe ".
Ava DuVernay
"You deserved your encouragement, your dignity, your life,quot; Ava DuVernay expressed on Twitter. "Do not die on the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman around your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action. We must act, for you, and for all that, there were no cameras present. We must . #GeorgeFloyd ".
Eva Longoria
"Why? !!!!!!! My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected " Eva Longoria wrote on social networks. "Not killed. Please don't write any stupid comments. If it doesn't outrage you, stop following me."
Ciara
"My heart can't stand it, seeing what happened to #GeorgeFloyd,quot; Ciara tweeted. "This is eerily similar to #EricGarner's death. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It doesn't make sense."
Kim Kardashian
"For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrages, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face on my own. Not today, not anymore. " Kim Kardashian wrote on social networks.
Taylor Swift
"After fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, do you have the gall to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting begins, the shooting will begin & # 39; ??? Te We will vote in November. @Realdonaldtrump. " Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter then Donald trump He criticized protests across the country.
Viola Davis
"This is what it means to be black in the United States. Proven. Convicted. Killed for being black." Viola Davis wrote on Twitter. "We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our existence and we have yet to continue to face modern lynchings. Here's the thing … America will never be great until we can find a way to do it. To work for ALL! !! "Defino conexión como la energía que existe entre las personas cuando se sienten vistas, escuchadas y valoradas '……. RIP George Floyd,quot;.
Lady Gaga
"Mi corazón se rompe por George Floyd, su familia y por la gente de Minneapolis,quot;, escribió Lady Gaga in Twitter. "Asesinato es asesinato. Los policías también son ciudadanos, las mismas reglas deberían aplicarse a ellos. Esto es absolutamente horrible y si el alcalde y el fiscal no lo intensifican, es un mal ejemplo para todo este país,quot;.
Demi lovato
"This is not right. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially the whites. I said it recently and I will say it again, don't let your discomfort around social problems prevent you from speaking for those IN DANGER. And the reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY – THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE LIVING IN DANGER " Demi lovato escribió en las redes sociales. "HAZ TU PARTE. ESTO TE INVOLUCRA TAMBIÉN. #GeorgeFloyd, espero que RIP, porque no es justo, ya que muchos no hicieron su parte para asegurarte de que vivías en paz,quot;.
Justin Bieber
"ESTO DEBE PARAR,quot; Justin Bieber escribió en las redes sociales. "Esto me pone absolutamente enfermo. Esto me pone furioso porque este hombre murió. Esto me pone triste. ¡El racismo es malvado! ¡Necesitamos usar nuestra voz! Por favor, gente. Lo siento, GEORGE FLOYD,quot;.
Algunas celebridades están haciendo más que hablar. Lea sobre las estrellas que se unieron a las protestas a nivel nacional.