Pink criticizes hateful comments after republishing Black Lives Matter message

Pink not here for bulls – t.

On Saturday, the singer turned to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her reaction to George FloydThe death, which passed away on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest and refused to get off after Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe.

The 40-year-old star republished Billie eilishpowerful statement, addressing white privilege and problem with the All Lives Matter movement.

"I have a huge platform and I try very hard to be respectful and take the time to think about what I say and how I say it. But, my goodness, I'm going to start talking." 18-year-old singer's message read.

"If I hear one more white person say,quot; ALL THE SAME "once again, I will lose my mind," he continued. "Shut your mouth? No one says your life is not difficult. No one says literally anything about you. All you do is find a way to do everything about yourself."