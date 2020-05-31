Peaceful protesters, looters collide in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Groups of protesters marched through the city of Long Beach on Sunday to denounce injustices against African Americans.

This was the fifth day of protests in the Los Angeles area, but the first major gathering in Long Beach, after the deadly arrest of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Protesters in Long Beach began colliding with people who were looting stores at The Pike Outlets, urging them to stop stealing from clothing stores, break windows, and destroy. There was at least one arrest.

The organized demonstrations consisted of raising posters, songs for justice, kneeling down and "hands up, don't shoot,quot; choirs.

Residents throughout Los Angeles County are subject to a mandatory curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at 6 a.m. From Monday.

