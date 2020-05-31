"Our neighbors come together,quot;: Communities receive overwhelming amounts of food and supplies donations – Up News Info

When resources are reduced, the community comes to the aid.

Neighbors in the Longfellow neighborhood called for groceries on social media after their grocery stores caught fire in this week's riots. Originally they ordered 80 bags of food, and on Sunday morning they received thousands of bags of groceries.

Sanford High School principal Amy Nelson turned the school parking lot into a pickup site at 10 a.m. on Sunday. His goal was to help his students suffering from food insecurity due to the destruction this week, but his goal was quickly surpassed.

"Looking around, I feel like we have enough food kits to feed all the children in Minneapolis and more," said Jaberi Browne, a special education teacher at the school.

Browne says this move is the first step toward recovery. "As an educator, knowing that our children will be fed due to the store closings, this really heals my heart," said Browne.

To help organize and deliver all donations, Sanford Middle School partnered with The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children in the Twin Cities. Sheridan's story provided trucks and staff members to help coordinate all food donations and deliver food to those in need.

"Honestly, I am really emotional right now. I am so thankful that our neighbors have come together, it is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen," said Lauren, one of the volunteers who came to help organize the donations.

The Sanford staff were so overwhelmed by the generosity that they decided to expand outside of the Longfellow neighborhood, giving this meal to families in Little Earth, North Minneapolis and the Twin Cities food rack.

While many came to give, many in need came to receive.

"We are trying to get everything we can get right now," said Quinton Lewis, who lost his grocery store in a fire. He showed up to get food for his girlfriend and their 3-year-old daughter. Taking this generosity is also part of your own healing process.

"It improves the situation to make me feel like people really have a heart, people really care," Lewis said.

If you want to help donate food or give back during this difficult time, click here.

Those who need food or supplies such as diapers, laundry detergent, or water can pick them up free at: