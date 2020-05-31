One dead, one injured after a car sank 400 feet off the road in Chabot Regional Park – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – One person died and another was seriously injured Saturday morning when a car crashed about 400 feet from Redwood Road near Castro Valley and the Upper San Leandro Reservoir, the Fire Department said. Alameda County.

First responders were called at 9:08 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Road, near the Bort Meadow rally area in Anthony Chabot Regional Park, ALCo Fire said. There they discovered that a car had gone off the road into the water.

A person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene; the victim's name was not available Saturday night. The second victim was taken by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with serious injuries.

The accident was under investigation Saturday night.