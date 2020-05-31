Olivia Wilde Asks Fans To Help Identify Police Who Attacked A Peaceful Protester

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Tron: Legacy & # 39; He is seeking justice for a peaceful protester who was pushed to the ground by a police officer during a demonstration against racism in New York.

Olivia Wilde is helping police officers in New York to identify the policeman who pushed a peaceful protester to the ground during a demonstration against brutality on Friday night, May 29, 2020.

The actress and director retweeted images of a 20-year-old girl. Dounya ZayerIn the meeting and informed followers, the activist suffered a seizure after falling while calling his bosses to take action against him.

Wilde also retweeted Zayer's explanation for his collision with the unidentified police officer: "This is the officer. He threw my phone out before shooting me. As you can see, I was already backing up. All I asked was why."

The actress published the footage again and added the caption: "This is the officer who threw you to the ground for asking why. Does anyone recognize you?"

Zayer was among thousands of people protesting the death of unarmed African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, 2020. New York City officials have called for the officer who pushed her to the ground to be charged. assault. A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed that the officer is under investigation.

As violent protests spread across the United States over the weekend, New York City police officers were targeted for their crowd control methods: On Saturday, a video of a police car on its way to a The crowd in Brooklyn as protesters descended on the vehicle went viral, sparking shock and outrage.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has ordered the state attorney general Letitia James to investigate police conduct after condemning a "disturbing" series of filmed clashes between police and protesters on Friday night.