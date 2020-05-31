Olivia Newton-John at the center of stolen $ 13,000 identity scam

Olivia Newton-John is at the center of a shocking identity scam stolen for $ 13,000. It all starts with cinematographer Nino Martinetti, 74, with whom Olivia Newton-John, 71, worked for the film. Wilde's girls. Nino did not think twice when he received a message on Facebook that he believed from his good friend Olivia. The message seemed to be from "Dame Olivia,quot; and Nino assumed it was Olivia Newton-John, it was not and his good heart and charitable nature were about to make him a victim. Fortunately, Nino was no fool and was able to set up his own stinger and catch scammers.

The scammers contacted Nino and, while pretending to be Olivia Newton-John, they looked single and were looking for a boyfriend. Of course, Nino was interested, who wouldn't have been! Nino thought he had won the jackpot. He met Olivia and she was single and ready for a relationship!

Nino started chatting with who he thought Olivia was on Facebook and direct messages and text messages increased. Nino fell in love with Olivia only it wasn't Olivia at all. He was being hit and hook, line and sinker fell to the scam.

Nino said A current issue monitoring.

“He texted me in the morning, at lunch, and at night. I started to feel sorry for her. I thought, Oh Oh, poor Olivia! She does not deserve all this, she is such a beautiful human being. "

The scam was on the move. In order for Nino to meet Olivia in real life, he had to pay thousands of US dollars to his administration.

He did.

Before he knew it, Nino paid $ 13,000 to meet Olivia Newton-John, one of Australia's most famous celebrities, only he wasn't Olivia at all.

You can see how everything developed in the following video player.

What do you think about the scam? Do you think after all this, maybe Olivia Newton-John should call Nino on the phone?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0