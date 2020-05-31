Olivia Newton-John and Dixie Chicks Chosen for Pride Month Live Stream

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Grease & # 39; and the country music trio will lead the celebration of the LGBTQ + community alongside Ava Max and some of the world leaders.

Up News Info –

Olivia Newton-John, Ava Max, and the Dixie Chicks They are among the stars celebrating Global Pride with a special live event next month, June 2020.

In lieu of the annual LGBTQ + community celebrations taking place during Pride Month, the Global Pride online event was staged amid the Covid-19 crisis, with a host of musicians, world leaders, and drag queens among the first wave of confirmed stars. To appear.

Ava Max, Olivia Newton-John, Deborah Cox, Kristine WDixie Chicks Thelma Houston, Bright light bright light, Courtney Law, Steve Grandand Rachel Sage are slated to appear alongside world leaders including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, Prime Ministers of Norway and Luxembourg, Erna solberg and Xavier Betteland Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India.

Organizers are planning a 24-hour broadcast of Pride content, along with speeches from world leaders, activists and human rights defenders, reflecting the organizers' statement that "Pride events could be canceled but the spirit of Pride will continue. alive".

The live broadcast takes place on June 27, with more information available here.