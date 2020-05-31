Odds for the NASCAR race at Bristol: expert picks and favorites to win Sunday's Cup race

Choosing the winner at Bristol Motor Speedway based on the odds for Sunday's race is tricky, as this is the first Cup race on a short track this season. As will be the case for the next five races, we also don't get the benefit of practice or qualifying sessions to assess who might have what in terms of speed in the world's fastest half-mile.

But we can at least take a look at the numbers from previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol and compare them to the odds from Sunday's race to choose from.

MORE: Complete Starting Lineup for NASCAR Race at Bristol

There is a clear favorite for Sunday's Cup race at Bristol for good reason. Statistically, Kyle Busch is by far the best Bristol driver on the field. And while his team hasn't been happy with his speed so far this season, the punters are looking beyond Busch's current struggles and returning to his success on this particular track.

Below are the odds of winning Las Vegas from Sunday's NASCAR Cup in Bristol, plus our top three picks for drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Bristol

Busch defends the winner of the Bristol spring race. His eight career track wins are the most important among current drivers, and with one more win, he would tie Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace for the second-most wins at Bristol in Cup history. Darrell Waltrip has the majority with 12.

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, below are the full odds of winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Bristol, starting with Busch.

Driver Odds of winning the Bristol race Kyle busch +390 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Kevin Harvick +750 Joey Logano +800 Chase elliott +850 Denny Hamlin +850 Brad Keselowski +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Kurt Busch +1600 Alex Bowman +2200 Jimmie Johnson +2200 Matt DiBenedetto +2200 Clint bowyer +2800 Erik jones +2800 Matt Kenseth +3600 Aric Almirola +4200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4200 William Byron +4200 Austin Dillon +7000 Christopher Bell +7000 Tyler Reddick +7000 Ryan Newman +7500 Cole Custer +11000 Chris Buescher +14000 BJ McLeod +20000 Brennan Poole +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Garrett Smithley +20000 Gray gaulding +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Joey Gase +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Timmy Hill +20000 Ty dillon +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Quin Houff +20000

Naturally, as the driver with the most Bristol Cup wins on the field, Busch has the best race driver rating on the track among those on the field on Sunday. He is one step ahead of Matt Kenseth, who is replacing suspended Kyle Larson with No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team this season.

Below are the top 10 race driver ratings in Bristol among those on Sunday's field:

Kyle Busch, 101.8

Matt Kenseth, 100.6

Chase Elliott, 95.9

Kevin Harvick, 95.2

Erik Jones, 94.1

Jimmie Johnson, 92.4

Denny Hamlin, 91.7

Kurt Busch, 91.5

Joey Logano, 90.6

Ryan Blaney, 90.5

History suggests that a starting position in the top 10 is key when predicting a winner for a Cup race at Bristol. Below is a breakdown of where the winners started in all NASCAR Cup races at Bristol since 1961.

Initial position % Winner Win First 22.03 26 First row 33.05 39 Top 5 56.77 67 Top 10 77.96 92 Outside the Top 20 5.13 6 6

The top 10 starters for Sunday's race at Bristol are as follows: 1 Brad Keselowski, 2 Aric Almirola, 3 Joey Logano, 4 Ryan Blaney, 5 Martin Truex Jr., 6 Chase Elliott, 7 Kyle Busch, 8 Kevin Harvick, 9 Matt DiBenedetto, 10 Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

NASCAR in the Bristol Expert Teams

1. Kyle Busch

We have to go with the driver who has the best race rating on the track with a 101.8. Busch also has 1,036 fast laps at Bristol, the most in the series.

Busch will depart on the seventh Sunday based on Friday's draw results for starting positions. Although he hasn't had the speed he wants so far this season, a track like Bristol should allow his skills to overcome the shortcomings his JGR Toyota presents him with.

2. Ryan Blaney

Blaney is the only Team Penske driver who has not visited the winning lane in the Series Cup this season, but he is there with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in terms of speed.

Blaney, who has a top five and top four 10 at Bristol, will have a good chance to make his way on the half-mile track. Although he has only run 4,001 laps in the Series Cup at Bristol, he has led 379 of them with an impressive 9.47 percentage.

3. Erik Jones

Speaking of impressive percentages in terms of laps led at Bristol, Jones has led 293 of the 2,985 laps he has run on the track: 9.82 percent. Of the top 10 active drivers in terms of laps led at Bristol, this is the second best percentage behind Busch's ridiculous 16.98.

Even with a small sample size, Jones has the fifth-best driver rating on the track at 94.1. And his average running position of 10.8 is the best of all drivers on the field on Sunday.