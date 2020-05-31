New to Netflix in June 2020: All Movies and TV Shows Added This Month

Another month, another batch of new releases on Netflix.

Among the biggest shows coming back in June are the fourth and final season of one of the streaming service's most controversial shows: 13 reasons why – and the third and final season of the German time travel drama Dark.

Perhaps most exciting is the new Spike Lee movie Give 5 Bloods, the first director since he won the Oscar BlacKkKlansman. This month also sees the arrival of the new comedy by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Eurovision singing contest.

As always, a wealth of licensed content is included, from movies like Hereditary, OMG! Here we go again and Scarface.





Find the full list of movies and TV shows that will be joining Netflix in March below.

see more

ORIGINAL CONTENT

TV shows

June 4

Can you hear?

5th June

Queer Eye season 5

13 reasons why season 4

June 7 (and weekly every Sunday)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 10th

Curon

Reality Z

June 12

Dating around season 2

F is for family season 4

The search

The forests

June 17

Mr Iglesias season 2

June 18

The order season 2

19th of June

Floor is lava

Ipanema girls season 2

The politician season 2

June 24

Crazy delicious

June 26th

Love and live

June 27th

Dark season 3

Movie

3 of June

Spelling the dream

5th June

Drowned: Paisa Bolta Hai

The last days of the American crime

June 12

Give 5 Bloods

19th of June

Feel the rhythm

Lost bullet

One way to tomorrow

Wasp net

June 24

No one knows I'm here

June 26th

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga

June 30th

Adu

Documentary film

June 10th

Lenox Hill

19th of June

Babies: Part 2

Father soldier son

June 24

Athlete A

June 26th

Home match

Comedy

June 12

Jo Koy: in its elements

June 23

Eric Andre: legalize everything

June 30th

George Lopez: We'll do it in half

Children and family

June 2nd

Right: Rainbow Rescue

June 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts: Season 2

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

June 13th

Alexa and Katie part 4

19th of June

Rhyme Time Town

Anime

June 4

Baki: Raitai's great tournament saga

5th June

Baki part 3

June 18

A mustache away

1/30 30. I am a mother The ramshackle-looking sci-fi thriller I Am Mother offers what features a twisted and shifting plotline and several genuine surprises. In the far future, a maternal robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a young girl (Clara Rugaard) as her daughter. But when a stranger (Hilary Swank) heads to his bunker, his perfect life is broken forever. Netflix 2/30 29. private life In Private Life, a middle-aged Bohemian couple struggles to have a child. Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti are fun and moving. And pathos accumulates when Sadie (Kayli Carter), who dropped out of college and is twenty years old, parachutes into his life. The antics continue, although the director Tamara Jenkins assures that the existential sadness that has become part of the daily life of the protagonists never fades completely. Netflix 3/30 28. High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh has become something of a Netflix regular, with his movie starring Meryl Streep The Laundromat recently released on the service. His previous film High Flying Bird is about a basketball agent (André Holland) in a trick game between players (mostly black and uneducated) and team owners (white and wealthy). It is a great sports movie and also a commentary on the racial and social schisms that divide the United States. Netflix 4/30 27. I no longer feel at home in this world A quirky, though ultimately quite dark, indie movie about two misfits, Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) and Tony (Elijah Wood), on the path of a thief who fled with a silver spoon belonging to Ruth's grandmother. Whimsical on the surface, I no longer feel at home in this world. In fact, it's a meditation on what happens when you've had enough of life's fundamental injustice and lashed out. Netflix 5/30 26. Triple border The Triple Frontier team robbery movie stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnum, and Pedro Pascal as longtime friends of the Marine Corps who headed to South America for a final payday. It is very flawed, but Affleck is compelling as a man who is lost in the midst of divorce and middle age. And JC Chandor (Collateral) directs the action scenes with pizzaz. It comes close to being a great adult action movie before fading away. Netflix 6/30 25. A useless and stupid gesture The direct-to-video production values ​​do it no favors, but A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biographical film about the founder of the American satirical magazine National Lampoon, Douglas Kenney (Will Forte), has his heart in the right place. It's a poignant and hilarious accent of Forte's rise, his descent into drugs and infidelity, and his strained relationship with Lampoon's co-founder Henry Beard (an unrecognizable Domhnall Gleeson). Netflix 30/7 24. Velvet Buzzsaw Critics defeated this stylized horror starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a vaunted art critic. Certainly, as a comment on the emptiness of the art world, it is saying the obvious. However, enjoyed as an Argent-esque OTT game, Velvet Buzzsaw is delightful, as director Dan Gilroy subjects his victims to a series of increasingly absurd and creepy extremes. Netflix 30/8 23. The Path: a Breaking Bad movie The Path would be higher on the list if it weren't for the fact that it really isn't a movie. Best regarded as a two-hour episode of Breaking Bad, it picks up the Jesse Pinkman story after he has fled the dying Walter White and driven to blue there. The setting is the well-known underworld of Breaking Bad in New Mexico and its milder prequel, Better Call Saul. However, BB fans will enjoy a return, however brief, to Vince Gilligan's expanded universe. In addition to all, yes, ALL, your favorites from the Ballad of Walter White are back for cameos. Netflix 9/30 22. Gerald's Game With his adaptation of Doctor Sleep coming soon, Mike Flanagan has established himself as the best dog in the last days of Stephen King's stories. He gave us an idea of ​​what he was capable of through his gripping adaptation of the 1992 novel Gerald & # 39; s Game, which is about a woman (Carla Gugino) who ends up tied to a bed when her husband dies during a sex game. . Do not try this in a house, or in any other person, children. Netflix 10/30 21. The amazing Jessica James Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is a revelation in The Incredible Jessica James, which follows a romantically drifting young playwright trying to come to terms with a breakup by projecting blinding overconfidence. She produces unlikely chemistry with Chris O’Dowd's clumsy common man, with results achieving a rare mix of fun and sweet. Netflix 11/30 20. Bird Box Sandra Bullock, blindfolded and whispering to two terrified children, might not sound like the big hit gold. The horror science fiction Bird Box is certainly flawed. He also had the misfortune to leave six months after the thematically adjacent A Quiet Place. However, there is an undeniable pulpy emotion in this story of aliens that drive you crazy on sight (hence the folds). Also watch out for a fantastic Tom Hollander cameo. Netflix 12/30 19. I always know my maybe Ali Wong and Randall Park play ex-boyfriends from San Fransisco, whose lives take very different paths after they consume their friendship. She becomes a famous chef engaged to a blind-eyed real estate developer; he is a schlub from hometown who still lives with his dad. Screwball's antics occur when their paths cross again. So far so cliche. But there are enough surprises, and a hilarious cameo, to keep Always Be My Maybe from feeling hopelessly formulaic. Netflix 13/30 18. Atlantics Magical realism comes to Netflix in this coming-of-age story set in Dakar, Senegal. Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) is engaged to a wealthy man, but then falls in love with construction worker Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré). When he fades, his world tilts from head to head. In truth, the basic plot is simply the chassis on which director Mati Diop covers a mind-boggling romance and mystery with elements of the supernatural. Cannal Plus interactions 14/30 17. The two popes Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Price twinkle ecumenically in this two-character game about pontiffs Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and Francis (Price), who find themselves together in a time of crisis for the Church. The two protagonists were nominated for the Oscars, as was the screenwriter Anthony McCarten, adapting his work of the same name in 2019. Netflix 15/30 16. To all the boys I've loved before Netflix has become an unexpected champion of the humble romcom and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was the movie that established its reputation in the genre. Lana Condor plays a shy high school student who writes simulation letters to her lovers. But when the missives are stolen and made public, she feels compelled to strike up a false relationship to preserve her dignity. All your favorite romcom tropes are marked, but with an insight that is satisfactorily short of cynical. Netflix 16/30 15. The fundamentals of care Paul Rudd takes a break from Ant-Man to play the caretaker of teenage Trevor (Craig Roberts), who has muscular dystrophy, in The Fundamentals of Caring. A heartwarming road movie occurs when they somehow end up crossing the United States in the company of hitchhiker Dot (Selena Gomez). Rudd's sympathy is marked to the end in a weepie to feel good, it will surely destroy the fibers of the heart Netflix 17/30 14. Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle The capture of the king of the movement Andy Serkis ties some famous friends: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett. Benedict Cumberbatch, etc., for a tusk bow at Rudyard Kipling. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is so much braver – a children's movie with enough teeth and claws not to feel like a fairy tale. Netflix 18/30 13. Dolemite is my name Eddie Murphy presents one of his best performances in years in Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical film about Blaxploitation comedian Rudy Ray Moore, whose albums and movies with potty in the mid-1970s were credited for helping invent hip hop. Moore's "Dolemite" character was based on the old homeless black man she found in San Francisco and caused a sensation and scandal at the time. Murphy brings this complex figure to life with an alternately hilarious and affective twist. Netflix 19/30 12. Annihilation Lovecraftian rarity by director Alex Garland. Natalie Portman leads a team of researchers venturing into a quarantined swamp where the laws of nature have been rebuilt from the cellular level up. Annihilation is a mind-boggling bodily horror, echoed by Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Netflix 20/30 11. Beasts of no nation Cary Joji Fukunaga will soon make her Bond debut with No Time To Die. But he was best known for directing the original True Detective season when Netflix acquired his adaptation of Ghana's civil war novel Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation. It's a nightmarish story of child soldiers dehumanized by the conflict, with chilling Idris Elba as the adult commander of the child combatants. Netflix 21/30 10. Apostle Netflix has been producing useful horror movies for several years. Apostle, a wicker man who updates Raid director Gareth Evans, introduces the standard wild yokels, to which he brings his own innovation across the oceans of blood. Dan Stevens is a naive stranger who, in 1905, travels to a remote Welsh island in hopes of locating his missing sister. Discover a cult led by the maddened preacher Michael Sheen, lots of trouble, and something terrible hidden in the dark. Netflix 22/30 9. Okja With the Bong Joon-ho parasite winning the Palme d'Or, what better time to revisit his brilliantly weird and charming fable of morality from 2017. Co-written with John Ronson, Okja is a heartwarming and chilling tale of a young woman (Ahn Seo -hyun) and his friendship with the super-pig bioengineer. It sounds, and often does, but Joon-ho plays with our hearts like he's manipulating a Stradivarius, while Cate Blanchett is outstanding as an evil tech messiah disguised as an environmentalist. Netflix 23/30 8. Meyerowitz's stories (new and selected) Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson lead the cast of Noah Baumbach's comedy drama The Meyerowitz Stories about the mundane Manhattanites struggling with their lives of sophisticated privilege. Baumbach is on solid ground, ordering interfamilial tension. But it also reminds us why he is a master at locating universal truths within the self-involved lives of American neurotics. Netflix 24/30 7. Mudbound Mudbound is an unwavering survey of race and politics in the southern United States immediately before and after World War II. Carey Mulligan and Mary J Blige lead the cast, while Dee Rees guides the story with tremendous tension. Mudbound was expected to receive a plethora of Oscar nominations in 2017. In the end, he received just four, in relatively minor categories. The first rumors of Hollywood's hostility towards broadcasting and its impact on film? Netflix 25/30 6. Uncut Gems Adam Sandler shines like a diamond drill in Josh and Benny Safdie's sensory drama about a jeweler and a gaming addict trying to maintain his sanity as his world falls apart. It's a grueling, sometimes overwhelming watch, but with Sandler starring the audience, it's a journey worth staying with. Netflix 26/30 5. Marriage history Noah Baumbach is based on the breakup of his marriage to Jennifer Jason Leigh in this unwavering chronicle of a modern divorce. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are compelling as a couple waking up one morning to discover that they have fallen in love, while Laura Dern deservedly won an Oscar as Johansson's attorney for nature force. Netflix 27/30 4. The other side of the wind To remember how crazy cinema became in the 1970s, buckle up and lose yourself in this posthumous restoration of Orson Welles' film The Other Side of the Wind. What would have been Welles's swan is a manic meta-meditation on art and fame, with John Huston portraying a buccaneer director, essentially a lofty compound of him and Welles. There are also parts for Peter Bogdanovich and Dennis Hopper. Welles editor Bob Murawski, along with Bogdanovich and Welles' daughter Beatrice put together the 100-hour cut of footage. It only occasionally makes sense, but as an experience it's unforgettable. Netflix 28/30 3. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs When Netflix asked the Coen brothers to make a friendly TV series, Hollywood's wackiest brothers obviously went their own way. This anthology film, titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, features six stories set in the Coen's deeply quirky and revisionist version of the Old West. The spirit of his classic O Brother, Where Art Thou? it is played with enthusiasm, with Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco and Tom Waits heading the starred cast. Netflix 29/30 2. The Irish Partnering with De Niro, Pacino, and Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese suggested that The Irishman could be the film event of the decade. There is certainly a lot to love in this multi-generation story about hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and his relationship with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and his own daughter (Anna Paquin). It is true that the film is not a classic at the Goodfellas level. The aging technology employed to turn the cast into gangsters in their thirties feels rubbery and unconvincing. And the 209-minute runtime left many viewers suffering from numbness. But it is still Scorsese making gangsters and, without a doubt, the work of a director who is looking for a great artistic statement. Netflix 30/30 1. Rome Director Alfonso Cuarón's privileged childhood in Mexico City inspired his moving and quasi-autobiographical treatise on class, privilege and love. Yalitza Aparicio is the semi-invisible servant of a rich family, her life is a story of small moments that unfold in the context of political turmoil. Netflix was denied the Oscar for Best Picture for Rome, but Cuarón was an undisputed choice for Best Director at the 2018 Awards. Netflix

30 de junio

BNA

Contenido con licencia

TBA

Angus, tangas y besos perfectos

Beethoven

Siendo John Malkovich

El gran lebowski

Billy Madison

El artista del desastre

Dolly Parton: Aquí estoy

Ninñas soñadas

Miedo y asco en las vegas

Hereditario

Las vacaciones

Hotel Transylvania 3: Vacaciones de verano

Jack Reacher: nunca regreses

El niño Karate

Mallrats

¡Madre mía! Aquí vamos de nuevo

Misión: Imposible – Protocolo fantasma

No es país para viejos

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

Caracortada

June 1

Annabelle

Anthony Bourdain: piezas desconocidas

Debajo de la cubierta

Zodiaco chino

Cocinar

Pico de Dante

Queridos amigos

Eurotrip

Criaturas feroces

44 gatos

Guest House Paradiso

Oculto a la vista

Kalek Shanab

keeping up with the Kardashians

Marzo entra como un león

Casado con medicina

Midnight Diner

Mi tímido jefe

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The real housewives of Beverly Hills

Amor revolucionario

The Titan Games

The best chef

June 2nd

The Addams family

Fuller House

Cierto: Rainbow Rescue

5 de junio

Mundo jurásico: reino caído

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

7 June

365 Days

10 June

My Sister

19 June

The Sinner season 3