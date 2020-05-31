Netizens defend Zaira Wasim after she leaves social media due to trolling

Zaira Wasim made headlines when she made her great debut with Aamir Khan at Dangal. He worked on films like Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink, proving that he has what it takes from a young age. But just before his latest film is released, he announced that he will stop acting as he clashes with the ideologies of his life and his faith. Although we no longer see this actor on the big screen, he was quite active on social networks and his last tweet caused a fire that made her leave the medium completely.

Reacting to news of the locust swamp plaguing the country, Zaira tweeted some lines from the Koran. She published: "So we sent upon them the flood and the locusts, the lice, the frogs, and the blood: the signs were openly explained: but they were full of arrogance, a people given over to sin – Quran 7: 133,quot;.

After this, she was mercilessly ruthless for being insensitive to the loss of people caused by the swamp. Not reactive to this verbally, Zaira made the decision to leave social networks to avoid any negative interaction. The young actress instantly left Twitter and Instagram without further discussion.

But the matter did not end here when people came forward to defend their latest tweet and said that it was a quote from their religious writing and that it did not desensitize anything. They even started to start a trend, #StandWithZaira to support it and talked about how they are free to express their views on these issues.

Well we hope you reconsider and come back to social media soon.