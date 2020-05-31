NeNe Leakes shows fans what happened at the mall where his Swagg Boutique is located

NeNe Leakes shared a photo and told his fans that what they see there was happening in the mall where his Swagg Boutique is located. These are the protests that take place for a few days after the murder of George Floyd.

‘This is happening NOW in the mall where my boutique is located, but what I do know is that you are exhausted, upset, and feel like you haven't been heard. I feel you Let's move in love, peace and support! Let's try to understand better, let's think about the future and do the right thing! I love them! I love you❤️ my heart is heavy for the USA USA

Someone said, "Atlanta is not the only city called blk." Celebrities at ATL only cared about their business. That comes down to $$$. "

Another follower said: ‘Blacks are constantly being killed. These companies and buildings can revive. These black men who are killed without reason cannot come back to life. "

Another follower said: ‘What happened last night was not necessary for those who destroyed our city. It made no sense and had NOTHING to do with the George Floyd protest. "

Someone else said: ‘Atlanta itself is 50% black and 40% white and has some of the most corrupt police in the city. The rates of homeless people are staggering and so are the poverty rates. Gentrification is at its highest point. Stop the bull! Yes, it has a higher percentage of black people than other Georgia cities, but it's not all salsa. "

Another commenter told NeNe: ‘@neneleakes you must have forgotten the true story of Atlanta. It has just become a "Black City,quot; in the last 40 years. Yes, he has progressed, but not everyone shares his abundance of wealth thanks to @bravoandy and @therealhousewivesofhotlanta, he has two black children, how dare he tell others how to express his anger, pain and grief due to the oppression of our people. since 1619? n America @neneleakes girl, go somewhere and have a lot of seats … maybe the labels should read "

The other day, NeNe posted an important message for his fans about what has been happening in Atlanta.



