NeNe Leakes is dragged along for saying this amid the riots and outrage following the murder of George Floyd

the Atlanta Real Housewives The star NeNe Leakes found herself in some hot water after she decided to share her thoughts on the protests and riots taking place in the United States, more specifically in Atlanta.

Millions of people have taken to the streets every night to call for an end to police brutality and racism after the viral video of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer kneeling for 8 minutes on the neck of a black man named George Floyd.

Floyd later died, and riots and outrage across the country forced authorities to charge the police with murder and third-degree manslaughter.

NeNe, like many business owners, said protesters must march peacefully and not destroy black shops and restaurants.

The actress and comedian wrote: "Atlanta is BLACK POWER #stoptheviolence

UPDATE TO THIS POST:

When things like this happen, I never know what to say or do! I will literally lose myself in words and I will be afraid to say more than just listen to this … DO NOT enter my page speaking ignorantly, that's why I was not publishing on my page about things that happen, but I put them in my stories … enemy wants Let's burn our neighborhoods! Don't be fooled! DO NOT turn down the power either … TRANSFORM IT! Organize and protect the city! Good intentions here, ok! #stoptheviolence #onelove #weallwegot #georgefloyd "

People are not happy with the message and criticized the star of reality shows.

One person said this: "Many of the celebrities were supporting the violent protests and looting that occurred in MN, but they don't have the same energy when it happens in their backyard."

This follower criticized her saying: “Girl, just reorder that $ 10 dress from China and increase the price and charge your BLACK customers $ 200 like you. And some of those blacks work and work for whites who continue to oppress us, pledge their allegiance to being black first. "

Another Instagram installer revealed, “Black companies should go back to the 60s and post the BUSINESS This A BLACK DWNED BUSINESS sign on Windows! Get on your shxt! Hire a group of protesters who will stand peacefully in front! #No justice, no peace "

This sponsor explained: "Lol is definitely about your boutique, everyone stays in their closed communities and wants to tell oppressed people how to react, do you think black slaves were freed because they politely asked?" Hundreds of thousands died for the freedom we have today, I wish it didn't come to this, but you will never get what you want from the white man peacefully, history should have taught us that. Is there any opportunity to finance me for the protester's bail? I need to pay."

Ad

NeNe is receiving a lot of attention with his stance here.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0