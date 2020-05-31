National Guard to be deployed to Los Angeles after riots escalate – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The National Guard will be deployed to the city of Los Angeles amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti initially said Saturday afternoon during a press conference that the National Guard was unlikely to be called. Instead, it implored citizens to practice non-violent protests.

Hours after his press conference as crowds continued to gather across the city, Garcetti announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom approved his request to send between 500 and 700 National Guard troops to help maintain order in the city. According to the mayor, the troops will be deployed overnight "to maintain peace and security."

In addition to convening the military, the city of Los Angeles has also mobilized its entire police department as part of its response strategy for the first time since the major earthquakes of 1994 and 1995.

Thousands of people took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday in peaceful protests against police brutality that then took a violent turn, causing looting and arson in the city and neighboring areas.