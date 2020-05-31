National Guard arrives in Los Angeles after night of riot with stones, bricks, and metal pipes thrown at police – Up News Info Los Angeles

The National Guard arrived in Los Angeles overnight, hours after protests denouncing George Floyd's deadly arrest turned into vandalism, arson, and looting.

As night fell, a largely peaceful protest in the Fairfax District organized by "Black Lives Matter,quot; turned into chaos as a small faction of protesters smashed car windows, set fire to a police cruiser and threw stones, bricks, and metal pipes at the police. . Officers fired rubber bullets into the crowd. Some used walking sticks.

Local stores, such as the Nordstrom in the Grove, were looted, and several small fires were lit, including a police kiosk in front of it. As all of this unfolded, Up News Info Los Angeles news teams witnessed some protesters urging others to remain legal, out of concern that the message behind the protests, an end to police brutality and the change of police , was getting lost.

Overnight clashes prompted Mayor Eric Garcetti to declare a city-wide curfew that expired at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Other cities like Pasadena, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica instituted a curfew.

In the morning, Fairfax district residents woke up to find burned vehicles as a result of fireworks thrown at cars, broken glass, and widespread vandalism. Members of the National Guard carrying M-16s also patrolled the area.

The owner of a steam and smoke shop in the Fairfax district had his shop looted overnight. He lost everything.

“They kept coming in waves. So they come, they loot, they finished everything in my store, and then they left. Another group of people came, they found nothing in the store, they started breaking everything in the store, the glass and the shelves. I don't see any reason for that. I did nothing to anyone.

“My business was closed for ten weeks due to the pandemic. This is my only business. This is my only life. And I was so happy that we were going to come back and this happens to me, ”he said.

In downtown Los Angeles, the scene was very similar, with broken glass and looted businesses. About 1,000 people were arrested in the city of Los Angeles, although the LAPD has not released exact figures as of the time this article was published. Officials say a group of about 150 people arrived in the area in a motorcade, unrelated to the protest, and with the intention of looting and going into business.

"Everything is broken," said Nati Abarito, a restaurant owner. "We work hard for this. For them to do that is sad. I know they want justice and everything, but this is not the right way to do it. "

Elsewhere, in Beverly Hills, some used heavy equipment to break the windows of a police cruiser and smash the tires of a Santa Monica Police Department vehicle, among others. On Rodeo Drive, a large group of youths were caught in a tape that broke into the Alexander McQueen store and left with merchandise. Previously, a small and peaceful group of protesters marched down the street with posters.

In Santa Ana, some 250 people protested, with some fireworks launched at officers. About two or three buildings were looted and a couple of small fires started. At least one deputy was injured.

The protests last Saturday were peaceful and focused on the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death was captured on video when an officer put his knee around his neck. A massive crowd had marched through Pan Pacific Park. Many have said they do not want violence to distract them from asking for justice for Floyd and many others who have been killed by the police.

