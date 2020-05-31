NASCAR lineup at Bristol: starting order complete, pole position for Sunday's unclassified race

The starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol on Sunday was established using the same procedure that will determine the starting lineup for the next five Cup Series races, all of which will run without prior practice or sessions. of qualification.

The starting grid for Sunday's race in Bristol, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET, and broadcast live on Fox, features a handful of Fords at the front of the field as a result of the procedure that uses a combination of point ranking and a random draw to establish the lineup.

Regarding pit loss selection for the next five Cup Series races to be run without qualification, they will be sorted based on the final positions of the previous series race, followed by new entries in point order .

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's race at Bristol and how it was established.

Who is on pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?

For the second time since the NASCAR Cup Series returned from its coronavirus-sponsored break, Brad Keselowski He won a random draw to win pole position to start a race.

No matter which lane Keselowski chooses to start Sunday's race, he will have a Penske teammate behind him as Joey Logano will start third alongside Ryan Blaney in the fourth based on the draw results. Aric Almirola will start second.

Below is the protocol of how the Series Cup field was established in Bristol.

Positions 1-12 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 13-24 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 25-36 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owner points

NASCAR initial formation in Bristol

The same protocol that established the lineup for Sunday's race at Bristol will be used to establish the lineup for upcoming Cup races in Atlanta (June 7), Martinsville (June 10), Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). All these races will also be held without previous practice sessions, with the exception of Talladega, which will have a one-hour practice session the day before the race.

As for Sunday's race at Bristol, the draw for the starting lineup took place on Friday. Below are the results.