NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from Supermarket Heroes 500

For the first time since NASCAR's comeback from the close of COVID-19, fans will be able to watch some short track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in Sunday's Cup race, the Supermarket Heroes 500.

Known as "The Fastest Half Mile in the World,quot;, races at Bristol are reputed to be full of action, so don't be surprised if there are some driver disputes after the race.

The last time NASCAR ran in Bristol, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag home. He will start tenth for Sunday's race, while Brad Keselowski will start on pole. Chase Elliott, winner of Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be looking for consecutive wins when he starts sixth.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Follow below for full Supermarket Heroes 500 results.

NASCAR at Bristol Live Updates, Supermarket Heroes 500 Highlights

3:45 p.m. – The engines start and finally we are about to start.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's race at Bristol is the second start time on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule, as the series' return to racing at Darlington a couple of weeks ago featured a flag green in the late afternoon. The race at Homestead on June 14 is also scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The other two day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule (Atlanta and Talladega) will begin at 3 p.m. ET. The Martinsville midweek night race scheduled for June 10 will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Bristol

The same protocol that established the lineup for Sunday's race at Bristol will be used to establish the lineup for upcoming Cup races in Atlanta (June 7), Martinsville (June 10), Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). All these races will also be held without previous practice sessions, with the exception of Talladega, which will have a one-hour practice session the day before the race.

As for Sunday's race at Bristol, the draw for the starting lineup took place on Friday. Below are the results.

Pos.Driver
oneBrad Keselowski
2Aric Almirola
3Joey Logano
4 4Ryan Blaney
5 5Martin Truex Jr.
6 6Chase elliott
7 7Kyle busch
8Kevin Harvick
9 9Matt DiBenedetto
10Denny Hamlin
elevenAlex Bowman
12Kurt Busch
13William Byron
14Matt Kenseth
fifteenErik jones
sixteenRicky Stenhouse Jr.
17Ryan Newman
18 yearsJohn Hunter Nemechek
19Chris Buescher
twentyAustin Dillon
twenty-oneTyler Reddick
22Cole Custer
2. 3Clint bowyer
24Jimmie Johnson
25Michael McDowell
26Bayley currey
27Joey Gase
28Quin Houff
29Ty dillon
30Gray gaulding
31Garrett Smithley
32Corey LaJoie
33Ryan Preece
3. 4Brennan Poole
35Christopher Bell
36Bubba Wallace
37Daniel Suarez
38Timmy Hill
39BJ McLeod
40JJ Yeley

