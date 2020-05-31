NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from Supermarket Heroes 500

For the first time since NASCAR's comeback from the close of COVID-19, fans will be able to watch some short track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in Sunday's Cup race, the Supermarket Heroes 500.

Known as "The Fastest Half Mile in the World,quot;, races at Bristol are reputed to be full of action, so don't be surprised if there are some driver disputes after the race.

The last time NASCAR ran in Bristol, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag home. He will start tenth for Sunday's race, while Brad Keselowski will start on pole. Chase Elliott, winner of Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be looking for consecutive wins when he starts sixth.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Follow below for full Supermarket Heroes 500 results.

MORE: Watch Today's NASCAR Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Bristol Live Updates, Supermarket Heroes 500 Highlights

3:45 p.m. – The engines start and finally we are about to start.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's race at Bristol is the second start time on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule, as the series' return to racing at Darlington a couple of weeks ago featured a flag green in the late afternoon. The race at Homestead on June 14 is also scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The other two day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule (Atlanta and Talladega) will begin at 3 p.m. ET. The Martinsville midweek night race scheduled for June 10 will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Bristol

The same protocol that established the lineup for Sunday's race at Bristol will be used to establish the lineup for upcoming Cup races in Atlanta (June 7), Martinsville (June 10), Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). All these races will also be held without previous practice sessions, with the exception of Talladega, which will have a one-hour practice session the day before the race.

As for Sunday's race at Bristol, the draw for the starting lineup took place on Friday. Below are the results.