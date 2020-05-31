NASA official hopes Tom Cruise will inspire next Elon Musk with his space-themed movie

WENN

The NASA administrator has high hopes for Tom Cruise's upcoming big-screen project, which, in collaboration with Tesla founder, will be filmed in outer space.

Tom Cruise& # 39; s "Top Gun"Character Lieutenant Pete & # 39; Maverick & # 39; Mitchell inspired the NASA administrator James Bridenstine to embark on a career as a Navy pilot.

The actor leads the action movie franchise, which began in 1986, and his pilot character in the US Navy. USA He propelled Bridenstine to pursue a similar professional career, leading to the job he is in today.

"There was a day when I was in elementary school and I saw Top Gun. From that day on, I knew I was going to be a Navy pilot. So it was," he said as he prepared for the launch of the SpaceX rocket this weekend, JustJared.com reported. "The goal here (is similar), and that is what we are doing today (with the launch of the rocket)."

NASA officials plan to shoot a new movie aboard the International Space Station with Cruise, and Bridenstine confessed that he hopes the actor will similarly inspire a new generation to embark on a career in science.

"If we can get Tom Cruise to inspire an elementary school boy to join the Navy and be a pilot, why can't we get Tom Cruise to inspire the next Elon musk? That is what we need, "he added.

"We need a new generation of many Elon Musks. That is what we are doing with our release (and the movie). This is the next generation."

Doug Liman He is currently attached to direct the film, and tech mogul Musk will also be involved in the project along with his Space X partners.