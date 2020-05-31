Music industry watches blackout Tuesday in solidarity with BLM

The music industry will unite in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, June 2.
This collective action comes after days of protests across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Industry-wide record labels have turned to social media to announce "Black Out Tuesday," a day for unity with black employees, artists and fans to evaluate ways to move forward together.
Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Def Jam Recording, Interscope Geffen A,amp;M, Capitol Music Group and more are ready to participate, and many companies make donations to organizations fighting racial injustice.
In a statement from Atlantic Records, the label says it will work to make future changes within Warner Music Group and the industry at large.
"The music business at WMG will not continue as usual," the statement said. "While this is only one day, we are committed to continuing this fight for real change. We will use this day to collectively reflect on what we as a company can do to take action for change and take action in the weeks and months ahead." .
The label added that it will donate to Black Lives Matter and other organizations.
Interscope Records also shared a statement on Instagram, explaining that Interscope Geffen A,amp;M (IGA) will temporarily suspend commercial operations and contribute to social justice organizations.
"IGA will not release new music the week of June 1," the publication read. Instead, IGA will contribute to organizations that help rescue protesters who exercise their right to assemble peacefully, assist lawyers working for systematic change, and assist charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the black community. " .
In a statement from Columbia Records, the company insisted that this was not a vacation day, but "a day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity."
Capitol Music Group, which is made up of Capitol, Motown, the Jazz Blue Note label and more, said it would release more action plans in the coming weeks, but for now chose an organization to contribute.
"To help further advance racial and social justice efforts in our country," Capitol wrote. "We are making a donation to Color of Change: a progressive non-profit civil rights organization that works to end the practice of unfairly arresting blacks and advocate for solutions that move us forward. everyone. "
The industry-wide response echoes a similar series of statements from broadcast giants like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon and Supreme, who have used their corporate social media accounts to align their businesses with the Black Lives Matter movement. Further, Youtube pledged $ 1 million in support of social justice causes.