Music industry watches blackout Tuesday in solidarity with BLM

The music industry will unite in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, June 2.

This collective action comes after days of protests across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Industry-wide record labels have turned to social media to announce "Black Out Tuesday," a day for unity with black employees, artists and fans to evaluate ways to move forward together.

Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Def Jam Recording, Interscope Geffen A,amp;M, Capitol Music Group and more are ready to participate, and many companies make donations to organizations fighting racial injustice.

In a statement from Atlantic Records, the label says it will work to make future changes within Warner Music Group and the industry at large.

"The music business at WMG will not continue as usual," the statement said. "While this is only one day, we are committed to continuing this fight for real change. We will use this day to collectively reflect on what we as a company can do to take action for change and take action in the weeks and months ahead." .

The label added that it will donate to Black Lives Matter and other organizations.