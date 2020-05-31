MPD officials say more than 100 service calls were still pending Saturday morning due to limited resources – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis officials say more than 100 service calls were pending Saturday morning, as resources remain scarce after the fourth night of consecutive city riots after George Floyd's death.

According to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, the department had 124 pending service calls.

Elder says this has become a real challenge for the department, noting that even after 2 p.m. On Saturday, the department received 57 calls waiting for an officer to answer, 18 of which were tagged as the highest level, priority one.

"These are times that I don't think you've ever seen before in Minnesota," Elder said. "We are dealing with a pandemic, we are dealing with this tragedy and now all its consequences."

Authorities say that overnight, 27 people were booked into the county jail, most of them on riot charges and two on robbery. The department says that at least 23 fires were reported.

Here are our current statistics across the city, related to the protests. * Note: these numbers are reflective for this morning. We will provide updates as time permits. pic.twitter.com/PkcW8qlItJ – Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 30, 2020

"Property damage, business burning, destruction, hatred, that is not in honor of Mr. Floyd," added Elder. "This is being used as an excuse to misbehave."

Authorities say they are working to gather how many of those arrested were from out of state.