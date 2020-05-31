MPA Headquarters in DC suffers damage and external damage: Up News Info

The headquarters of the Washington Film Association, just a couple of blocks from the White House, suffered external damage and disfigurement on Saturday night, as protests continued over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Saturday's television footage showed a huge fire next to the AMP headquarters, but it was actually from Dumpster that caught fire and then spread to some scaffolding because of work being done on the adjacent Chamber of Commerce building. from the USA USA

In an email addressed to study staff and members, WAP President Charles Rivkin wrote: "These were already difficult times, and it is important to acknowledge and openly talk about the psychological and emotional cost that national events can have. about us and our loved ones. " My first priority is the safety and well-being of all of you and your families. To that end, our human resources department will follow up this week on available resources to support staff as needed.

He added: “Since last night, the facilities team has also been in contact with the building's owner, management company, and on-site security team, who are evaluating physical damage to the building. An initial survey indicates that while there was some damage to the entrance and exterior of the building, our offices and event space were not directly affected. ”

The AMP headquarters was undamaged inside, but the ground floor glass was broken in the recently renovated building, which is 80% owned by Trammell Crow Co. and also houses the Ronald Reagan Foundation. The center of Saturday's protests was on the perimeter of Lafayette Park. Buildings throughout the area were sprayed with graffiti and windows shattered.

Rivkin wrote, "Most importantly, I want to address what is happening in the United States. Like you, I was deeply disturbed by what was captured on video in Minneapolis: another example of the callous contempt of an African-American life at the hands of a Police officer who vowed to protect all of us wrote that "the national protest in response to the tragic death of Mr. Floyd, in addition to the painful loss, isolation and financial hardship of this unprecedented moment, is a reminder of the injury open discussion on racism in our country. "It clarifies how much more difficult work remains to be done to create a more just and peaceful future for all."

He wrote that "he will spend a lot of time reflecting on what this means for all of us and our Association. As you know, our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program works to support initiatives within our industry that promote more inclusive storytelling and representation in front of and behind the camera. This important work has always been about how our media and culture are connected to our national history, and that has never been clearer than it is today. "

Dear colleagues,

I encourage you to reflect as well, and we will make time to discuss as a group how we can all have a positive impact on our work and on our communities.

Take good care of yourself and your loved ones. If you need anything, please feel free to contact me, your supervisor, or any member of the senior executive team.

Charlie